Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-07 pm EST
55.12 USD   -0.52%
06:57aKorn Ferry : FY'23 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06:57a(KFY) KORN FERRY Forecasts Q4 EPS Range $0.97 - $1.05
MT
06:57aEarnings Flash (KFY) KORN FERRY Reports Q3 Revenue $686.8M, vs. Street Est of $669.6M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korn Ferry : FY'23 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation

03/08/2023 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY'23 Q3

Earnings Call

March 8, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this presentation that relate to goals, strategies, future plans and expectations are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties. For a detailed description of many of those

risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are also aspirational and not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. The company undertakes no obligation to update any statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 18 to 24 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.

2

Advancing our Strategy to Become the Preeminent Global Organizational Consultancy

Diversifying offerings into fully integrated, scalable and sustainable client engagements:

Intentional expansion to a comprehensive organizational consultancy is driving less cyclical and more predictable and recurring fee revenue streams with more scalable earnings.

Capitalizing on global leadership in solutions with great relevance today:

Monetizing investments in data, content, and IP. Driving greater Digital subscription engagements and integration with Consulting creates greater differentiation.

Established record of thought leadership and action on burning platform issues such as workforce transformation/digitization, DE & I, and other ESG initiatives provides a competitive edge to support companies as they look to solve their most pressing business issues.

Driving an integrated go-to-market strategy through our marquee and regional accounts:

Enduring client relationships of scale that deliver larger, more predictable and recurring Revenue through structured, programmatic account planning in combination with strategic investments in account management talent.

Advancing Korn Ferry as a premier career destination:

Attracting and retaining top talent by investing in initiatives that build a world-class organization aligned to strategy and staffed by a capable, motivated and agile workforce.

Pursuing transformational opportunities at the intersection of talent and strategy:

Proven track record of investing in growth and leveraging a core competency of identifying, acquiring and integrating M&A targets that have the potential to further our strategic objectives and enhance shareholder value.

3

A Compelling Investment Opportunity, At a Critical Moment, in a Critical Sector

Strong, Durable

Foundation

  • Recognized industry leader with ~11,000 experts strategically positioned in more than 50 countries
  • Value-drivencapital allocation priorities and strong M&A track record
  • Proven management team driving a proven business model
  • Proprietary IP and data driving an expanding suite of digital capabilities
  • Continued investment in commercial colleagues including Marquee and Regional account leaders

Relevant Solutions Aligned

With Macro Trends

  • Rapid emergence of remote work necessitating organizational realignment
  • Investor / Corporate emphasis on ESG, including global prioritization of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
  • Partnering with Salesforce.com and Microsoft as new sales channels for the delivery of KF IP, data, and content
  • Investing in Professional Search & Interim Services in anticipation of shift from career employee to career nomad

Poised for

Sustainable Growth

  • Focus on durable, scalable Revenue through deeper key client penetration and large integrated solutions that emphasize consulting services and digital subscriptions
  • Marquee and Regional account program outperforming the rest of the firm enabled by global account leaders and disciplined account management and planning
  • Global reach and breadth of solutions a key competitive advantage
  • Strong cash generation and balance sheet facilitates investments in growth opportunities in large markets that are currently highly fragmented and underpenetrated

4

Q3 Fee Revenue, Earnings and Profitability impacted by:

  • Year-EndSeasonality and Moderating Global Demand in our ES and PS&I Permanent Placement Solutions offset by acquired Interim Fee Revenues
  • Continued Investment in Strengthening our Solutions (Salo) as Well as Fee Generating and Execution Capacity to Capture Market Share and, to a lesser extent, wage inflation

$681M

14.1%

Flat YoY

(+4% at CC)

Adj. EBITDA Margin %(1)

Fee Revenue

(Non-GAAP)

$96M

$1.01

($42M) (31%) YoY

($0.58) (36%) YoY

(2)

(1)

Adj. Diluted EPS

Adj. EBITDA

(Non-GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 16

5

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 11:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KORN FERRY
06:57aKorn Ferry : FY'23 Q3 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06:57a(KFY) KORN FERRY Forecasts Q4 EPS Range $0.97 - $1.05
MT
06:57aEarnings Flash (KFY) KORN FERRY Reports Q3 Revenue $686.8M, vs. Street Est of $669.6M
MT
06:56aEarnings Flash (KFY) KORN FERRY Reports Q3 EPS $1.01, vs. Street Est of $0.92
MT
06:53aKorn/ferry : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aKorn Ferry : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
06:46aKorn Ferry Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results of Operations
BU
06:12aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/03BBVA, most admired Spanish bank according to Fortune magazine
AQ
03/02Korn Ferry to Participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Information and Busine..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORN FERRY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 771 M - -
Net income 2023 214 M - -
Net cash 2023 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 2 905 M 2 905 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 55,12 $
Average target price 66,25 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry P. Leamon Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY8.89%2 905
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-11.20%42 837
PAYCHEX, INC.-3.00%40 405
RANDSTAD N.V.7.72%11 856
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC10.05%8 547
ADECCO GROUP AG14.18%6 101