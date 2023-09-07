FY'24 Q1
Earnings Call
September 7, 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this presentation that relate to goals, strategies, future plans and expectations are based on Korn Ferry's current expectations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties. For a detailed description of many of those
risks and uncertainties, please refer to Korn Ferry's earnings release and its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are also aspirational and not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. The company undertakes no obligation to update any statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, these statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This presentation includes financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to slides 18 to 24 for a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the closest GAAP measure.
2
Advancing our Strategy to Become the Preeminent Global Organizational Consultancy
Diversifying offerings into fully integrated, scalable and sustainable client engagements:
Intentional expansion to a comprehensive organizational consultancy is driving less cyclical and more predictable and recurring fee revenue streams with more scalable earnings.
Capitalizing on global leadership in solutions with great relevance today:
Monetizing investments in data, content, and IP. Driving greater Digital subscription engagements and integration with Consulting creates greater differentiation.
Established record of thought leadership and action on burning platform issues such as workforce transformation/digitization, DE & I, and other ESG initiatives provides a competitive edge to support companies as they look to solve their most pressing business issues.
Driving an integrated go-to-market strategy through our marquee and regional accounts:
Enduring client relationships of scale that deliver larger, more predictable and recurring Revenue through structured, programmatic account planning in combination with strategic investments in account management talent.
Advancing Korn Ferry as a premier career destination:
Attracting and retaining top talent by investing in initiatives that build a world-class organization aligned to strategy and staffed by a capable, motivated and agile workforce.
Pursuing transformational opportunities at the intersection of talent and strategy:
Proven track record of investing in growth and leveraging a core competency of identifying, acquiring and integrating M&A targets that have the potential to further our strategic objectives and enhance shareholder value.
3
A Compelling Investment Opportunity, At a Critical Moment, in a Critical Sector
Strong, Durable
Foundation
- Recognized industry leader with ~10,300 experts strategically positioned in more than 50 countries
- Value-drivencapital allocation priorities and strong M&A track record
- Proven management team driving a proven business model
- Proprietary IP and data driving an expanding suite of digital capabilities
- Continued investment in commercial colleagues including Marquee and Regional account leaders
Relevant Solutions Aligned
With Macro Trends
- Rapid emergence of remote work necessitating organizational realignment
- Investor / Corporate emphasis on ESG, including global prioritization of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
- Partnering with Salesforce.com and Microsoft as new sales channels for the delivery of KF IP, data, and content
- Investing in Professional Search & Interim Services inline with shift from career employee to career nomad
Poised for
Sustainable Growth
- Focus on durable, scalable Revenue through deeper key client penetration and large integrated solutions that emphasize consulting services and digital subscriptions
- Marquee and Regional account program outperforming the rest of the firm enabled by global account leaders and disciplined account management and planning
- Breadth of solutions provides platform for outsized top-line synergies - a key competitive advantage
- Strong cash generation and balance
sheet facilitates investments in
growth opportunities in large
markets that are currently highly
fragmented and underpenetrated
4
FY'24 Q1 Fee Revenue, Earnings and Profitability were seasonally slower and continued to be impacted by:
- Moderating Global Demand for Permanent Placement Talent Acquisition Solutions (Executive Search, Professional Search and RPO) which was offset by Stable Consulting & Digital Revenue and Revenue from recent Investments in Interim Services (ICS & Salo)
- Adj. EBITDA and Adj. EBITDA Margin were stable sequentially at $96M and 13.7% respectively
$699M
13.7%
+$3M YoY
(Flat at CC)
Adj. EBITDA Margin %(1)
Fee Revenue
(Non-GAAP)
$96M
$0.99
($36M) (28%) YoY
($0.51) (34%) YoY
(2)
(1)
Adj. Diluted EPS
Adj. EBITDA
(Non-GAAP)
(Non-GAAP)
See detailed explanation of footnotes on page 16
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Korn Ferry International published this content on 07 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2023 10:56:06 UTC.