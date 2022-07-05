Korn Ferry : Gavin Mowrey Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Philadelphia, 5 July 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Gavin Mowrey has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm's Global Industrial Market practice, focused on industrial manufacturing and logistics. He will be based in the Philadelphia office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Mowrey worked at an IT services and consulting firm. He has extensive experience in account leadership and digital transformation, working closely with organizations to build competencies that are essential to support their transformation. Mowrey managed a large portfolio of clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, and mining industries.

"Gavin brings a passion for change management and organizational transformation and this expertise has made a notable impact on clients," said Yannick Binvel, President, Global Industrial Market, Korn Ferry. "His experience in working with clients to solve their most pressing talent and leadership issues will be a great fit for our clients."

Mowrey has a Bachelor of business administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com