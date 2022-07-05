Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:19 2022-07-05 am EDT
56.85 USD   -2.67%
10:53aKORN FERRY : Gavin Mowrey Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/05KORN FERRY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28KORN FERRY Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korn Ferry : Gavin Mowrey Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

07/05/2022 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Philadelphia, 5 July 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Gavin Mowrey has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm's Global Industrial Market practice, focused on industrial manufacturing and logistics. He will be based in the Philadelphia office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Mowrey worked at an IT services and consulting firm. He has extensive experience in account leadership and digital transformation, working closely with organizations to build competencies that are essential to support their transformation. Mowrey managed a large portfolio of clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, and mining industries.

"Gavin brings a passion for change management and organizational transformation and this expertise has made a notable impact on clients," said Yannick Binvel, President, Global Industrial Market, Korn Ferry. "His experience in working with clients to solve their most pressing talent and leadership issues will be a great fit for our clients."

Mowrey has a Bachelor of business administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:52:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KORN FERRY
10:53aKORN FERRY : Gavin Mowrey Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
07/05KORN FERRY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/28KORN FERRY Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
06/24Korn Ferry Amends Credit Agreement to Provide for $500 Million Delayed Draw Term Loan F..
MT
06/24KORN FERRY : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Ob..
AQ
06/24Korn Ferry Enters into First Amendment to its Credit Agreement Dated as of December 16,..
CI
06/24KORN FERRY(NYSE : KFY) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24KORN FERRY(NYSE : KFY) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24KORN FERRY(NYSE : KFY) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24KORN FERRY(NYSE : KFY) added to Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORN FERRY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 586 M - -
Net income 2022 316 M - -
Net cash 2022 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 3 097 M 3 097 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 58,41 $
Average target price 81,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-22.87%3 097
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.71%48 173
PAYCHEX, INC.-14.75%41 878
RANDSTAD N.V.-23.05%8 809
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-32.39%8 200
ADECCO GROUP AG-30.09%5 889