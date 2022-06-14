Korn Ferry : Joe Clouse Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Stamford, 15 June 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Joe Clouse has joined the firm as senior client partner in the firm's Consulting business, as the global sales leader for learning development outsourcing. He will be based in the Stamford office.

Clouse joins Korn Ferry from a multinational technology and consulting firm where he specialized in utilizing artificial intelligence and analytical problem solving to help large enterprise clients tackle employee challenges. His expertise lies within talent development and business process outsourcing. Prior to that he worked for a global professional services firm in various roles including in the employee well-being practice and as business development lead for the financial services and people advisory services practices.

"Joe's extensive background utilizing technology to understand team challenges paired with Korn Ferry's learning development capabilities will enable organizations to build and grow sophisticated teams," said Mark Arian, CEO, Consulting, Korn Ferry. "With the rapid changes facing all organizations and senior executives, talent transformation is more important than ever. Joe's expertise will help leaders expand the ways they think about talent development, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Clouse holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Penn State University.

