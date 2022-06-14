Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:21 2022-06-14 pm EDT
54.31 USD   +0.97%
01:33pKORN FERRY : Joe Clouse Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/13KORN FERRY : Tanya van Biesen Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/10KORN FERRY : Terri Henderson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korn Ferry : Joe Clouse Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

06/14/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stamford, 15 June 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Joe Clouse has joined the firm as senior client partner in the firm's Consulting business, as the global sales leader for learning development outsourcing. He will be based in the Stamford office.

Clouse joins Korn Ferry from a multinational technology and consulting firm where he specialized in utilizing artificial intelligence and analytical problem solving to help large enterprise clients tackle employee challenges. His expertise lies within talent development and business process outsourcing. Prior to that he worked for a global professional services firm in various roles including in the employee well-being practice and as business development lead for the financial services and people advisory services practices.

"Joe's extensive background utilizing technology to understand team challenges paired with Korn Ferry's learning development capabilities will enable organizations to build and grow sophisticated teams," said Mark Arian, CEO, Consulting, Korn Ferry. "With the rapid changes facing all organizations and senior executives, talent transformation is more important than ever. Joe's expertise will help leaders expand the ways they think about talent development, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Clouse holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Penn State University.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 17:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KORN FERRY
01:33pKORN FERRY : Joe Clouse Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/13KORN FERRY : Tanya van Biesen Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/10KORN FERRY : Terri Henderson Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/07Goldman Sachs Adjusts Korn Ferry's Price Target to $74 From $83, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/06KORN FERRY : Neil Barman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
06/01KORN FERRY : Jenna Young Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
05/11Korn Ferry Recognized as a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in Everest G..
BU
05/10Korn Ferry Expands Digital Presence in India
BU
05/03KORN FERRY : Koji Suzuki Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
04/19KORN FERRY : Brett Brende Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORN FERRY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 586 M - -
Net income 2022 316 M - -
Net cash 2022 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 2 899 M 2 899 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 889
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 53,79 $
Average target price 91,75 $
Spread / Average Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-28.97%2 899
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-39.00%51 809
PAYCHEX, INC.-14.13%42 315
RANDSTAD N.V.-19.22%9 249
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-24.14%8 763
ADECCO GROUP AG-27.75%5 870