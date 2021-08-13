Log in
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Korn Ferry : John Ohrnberger Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

08/13/2021
LOS ANGELES, 13 August 2021 - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that John Ohrnberger has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Total Rewards practice, focused on Aerospace and Defense. He will be based in the firm's New York office.

Ohrnberger brings to Korn Ferry more than 35 years of total rewards leadership experience across multi-disciplinary areas including executive compensation, performance management, benefits and wellness.

Prior to joining Korn Ferry, Ohrnberger was a Vice President, Executive Compensation & Benefits at a Fortune 100 organization. Previously he was Head of Total Rewards at the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and has held senior level roles at Towers Watson and Ernst & Young.

'John will bring tremendous value to Korn Ferry's clients with his deep industry knowledge and track record as a trusted advisor to clients facing complex reward challenges' said Todd McGovern, Senior Client Partner, Executive Pay and Governance, Korn Ferry. 'Throughout his career, John has worked closely with senior leadership teams and boards to define high impact compensation, incentive and benefits solutions across many industries. We are thrilled to have him on board.'

Ohrnberger holds a Juris Doctor from St. John's School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from State University of New York at Albany.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 16:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 159 M - -
Net income 2022 207 M - -
Net cash 2022 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 3 703 M 3 703 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 889
Free-Float 70,9%
