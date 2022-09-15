Korn Ferry : Krista Mayor Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

San Francisco, 15 September 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Krista Mayor has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm's Consulting business. She will be based in the San Francisco office.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Mayor worked at a professional services firm where she was responsible for business development, solution design and delivery across organization and talent transformation. Mayor has worked extensively in human capital management in both corporate and consulting capacities and delivers strategic consulting advice in all facets of people and human resource transformation engagements.

"Krista has a proven track record of strategic human capital consulting and advisory experience in both corporate and professional services capacities," said Mitali Bose, Senior Client Partner, Consulting, Korn Ferry. "Her background in infrastructure and people transformation initiatives is going to support our clients as we help them to align business structures to drive strategy in this evolving environment."

Mayor has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana.

