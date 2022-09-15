Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-15 pm EDT
51.64 USD   +0.15%
12:30pKORN FERRY : Ed Brady Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
09/14KORN FERRY : Christine Nott Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
09/13Korn Ferry Named No. 1 Global Recruitment Process Outsource Provider in HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen List
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Korn Ferry : Krista Mayor Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

09/15/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Francisco, 15 September 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Krista Mayor has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm's Consulting business. She will be based in the San Francisco office.

Prior to Korn Ferry, Mayor worked at a professional services firm where she was responsible for business development, solution design and delivery across organization and talent transformation. Mayor has worked extensively in human capital management in both corporate and consulting capacities and delivers strategic consulting advice in all facets of people and human resource transformation engagements.

"Krista has a proven track record of strategic human capital consulting and advisory experience in both corporate and professional services capacities," said Mitali Bose, Senior Client Partner, Consulting, Korn Ferry. "Her background in infrastructure and people transformation initiatives is going to support our clients as we help them to align business structures to drive strategy in this evolving environment."

Mayor has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KORN FERRY
12:30pKORN FERRY : Ed Brady Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
09/14KORN FERRY : Christine Nott Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
09/13Korn Ferry Named No. 1 Global Recruitment Process Outsource Provider in HRO Today's RPO..
BU
09/08KORN FERRY Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
09/08Baird Adjusts Korn Ferry's Price Target to $64 from $72, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
09/07Korn Ferry Unveils Fiscal Second-Quarter Outlook Below Consensus After Quarterly Result..
MT
09/07Top Midday Decliners
MT
09/07Korn Ferry Shares Fall After Company Reports Lower-Than-Expected Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Ear..
MT
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Korn Ferry, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 07, 2022
CI
09/07Korn Ferry Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue; Fiscal Q2 Guidance Unveil..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORN FERRY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 794 M - -
Net income 2023 285 M - -
Net cash 2023 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,32x
Yield 2023 1,27%
Capitalization 2 752 M 2 752 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 51,56 $
Average target price 75,75 $
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-31.92%2 752
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-35.89%50 387
PAYCHEX, INC.-11.25%43 649
RANDSTAD N.V.-20.90%8 683
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-29.47%8 480
ADECCO GROUP AG-35.36%5 446