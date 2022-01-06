Log in
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
Korn Ferry : Lars Rønn Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

01/06/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Copenhagen, 05 Jan. 2022 - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Lars Rønn has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Life Sciences practice. He is based in the Copenhagen office.

Rønn joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he served in both the Healthcare and Industry & Natural Resources practices. There, he specialized in executive search and leadership assessments for Danish and Nordic pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic clients.

Prior to working in executive search, Rønn spent many years in commercial roles with publicly listed medical device, diagnostic and biotechnology companies.

"Lars brings a wealth of experience to Korn Ferry with vast knowledge of the life sciences and healthcare industries, deep expertise advising organizations on how to leverage talent strategy to meet strategic objectives and longstanding client relationships," said Sonamara Jeffreys, President, EMEA, Korn Ferry. "He will be a great asset to our team, and we are delighted to bring Lars on board."

Rønn holds a Bachelor of Science in business, language and culture from the Copenhagen Business School. He hasserved as a lieutenant in the Danish Army Reserve.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Dan Gugler T: + 310-226-2645

Dan.Gugler@kornferry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 19:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
