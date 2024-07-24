New York, 23 July 2024, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Maneesh Dube has joined the firm as a senior client partner for Korn Ferry's Digital business. He will be based in the firm's New York office.

Dube brings more than two decades of technology-focused management consulting and professional services experience to Korn Ferry. Throughout his career, while serving at various consulting and technology organizations, he has held various leadership positions. playing pivotal roles in building C-suite technology and digital leadership teams, driving business transformation, managing product launches and leading HR processes.

"Maneesh brings to Korn Ferry strong consulting credentials across multiple industries, with deep technology expertise," said Tarun Inuganti, Global & North American Managing Partner, Technology & Digital Officers Practice, Korn Ferry. "His vast experience in strategy consulting, including executive search, combined with a global perspective, will be instrumental in delivering Korn Ferry's leading talent and offerings to our clients. We are excited to welcome Maneesh."

Dube holds a Master of Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.