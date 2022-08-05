Korn Ferry : Michael Lord Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Melbourne, 5 August 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Michael Lord has joined the firm as a senior client partner and sales and service leader, APAC, Korn Ferry Digital. He will be based in the Melbourne office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Lord worked at a software development company. He has extensive experience leading, coaching and managing high-performing sales teams to meet ambitious sales and financial objectives. Lord works closely with organizations to drive business performance through strategic planning and execution of the sales strategy.

"Michael's approach to sales strategy is both evidence-based and insights-driven," said Stephanie Edwards, Managing Director ANZ Solutions, Korn Ferry. "He has a proven history of building strong partnerships through his ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, and we know he will help us drive our sales and service strategy forward. Michael's customer-first approach make him a great fit and welcome addition to the team."

Lord has a diploma in management from Monash University.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com