    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-08-05 pm EDT
64.58 USD   -0.27%
01:06pKORN FERRY : Michael Lord Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
PU
08/02Korn Ferry Buys Infinity Consulting Solutions for Undisclosed Sum
MT
08/01Korn Ferry Acquires Infinity Consulting Solutions
BU
Korn Ferry : Michael Lord Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

08/05/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Melbourne, 5 August 2022, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Michael Lord has joined the firm as a senior client partner and sales and service leader, APAC, Korn Ferry Digital. He will be based in the Melbourne office.

Prior to Korn Ferry Lord worked at a software development company. He has extensive experience leading, coaching and managing high-performing sales teams to meet ambitious sales and financial objectives. Lord works closely with organizations to drive business performance through strategic planning and execution of the sales strategy.

"Michael's approach to sales strategy is both evidence-based and insights-driven," said Stephanie Edwards, Managing Director ANZ Solutions, Korn Ferry. "He has a proven history of building strong partnerships through his ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, and we know he will help us drive our sales and service strategy forward. Michael's customer-first approach make him a great fit and welcome addition to the team."

Lord has a diploma in management from Monash University.

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Media Relations

Tracy Kurschner: + 1 612.309.3957

Tracy.Kurschner@KornFerry.com

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 17:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 776 M - -
Net income 2023 328 M - -
Net cash 2023 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 0,46%
Capitalization 3 433 M 3 433 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,75 $
Average target price 81,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-14.50%3 433
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-28.20%61 499
PAYCHEX, INC.-5.81%46 273
RANDSTAD N.V.-18.39%9 165
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-28.10%8 518
SEEK LIMITED-26.63%5 914