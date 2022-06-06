Korn Ferry : Neil Barman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

New York, 06 June 2022 - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Neil Barman has joined the firm as a senior client partner in in the firm's Organization Strategy consulting practice, focused on culture, change and communications. He will be based in the New York office.

Barman brings over 20 years of experience in organizational culture, diversity and inclusion, transformational change, strategic communications, technology adoption and management consulting. He joins Korn Ferry from a public relations firm where he led the business transformation practice. Before that, Barman worked in the human capital consulting practice at a global management consultancy where he advised Fortune 500 organizations through large-scale business transformations. His industry experience includes financial services, healthcare, consumer products, and technology.

"Neil blends traditional management consulting experience with an appreciation for the power of creative to engage employees and change behavior," said Laura Manson-Smith, Global Leader Organization Strategy Consulting, Korn Ferry. "He will add huge value to our growing capability in creative concepting, development and production, as Korn Ferry continues to combine both art and science to tackle clients' most pressing transformation challenges. We are delighted to welcome Neil to the team."

Barman has Master of Business in finance and change management from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in international studies and history from the Johns Hopkins University.

