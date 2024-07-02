London, 2 July 2024, - Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Paul Abraham has joined the firm as a Senior Client Partner for Korn Ferry's Consulting business in the Public Sector Practice. He will be based in the firm's London office.

Abraham brings to Korn Ferry strong expertise and experience in delivering outsourced, consulting, IT, and support services for local and central governments, as well as the education, and housing sectors. Prior to joining Korn Ferry, Abraham worked for an IT business and consulting services firm, where he led the local public service business.

"Paul is a trusted partner with a background of leading, growing, and transforming complex operations, software, and technology services in highly regulated and political environments," said Jonathan Magee, head of Korn Ferry's UK&I Consulting business.. "He will be instrumental in shaping the strategy and helping to drive further growth across the UK public sector. We are excited to welcome him to the firm."

Abraham holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kent.

