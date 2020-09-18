Log in
Korn Ferry : Prashant Chadha Joins Korn Ferry as Managing Director

09/18/2020 | 11:35am EDT

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Prashant Chadha has joined the firm as managing director of Advisory in Malaysia. He is based in the firm's Kuala Lumpur office.

Prior to joining Korn Ferry, Chadha was the CEO of a management consulting firm in Malaysia. Previously, managing director of another firm with a focus on Malaysia, Brunei, and Philippines where he also spent 12 years as a talent and rewards leader. Before that, he was the vice president of organizational and talent development at Astro, a Malaysia-based consumer entertainment company. Chadha started his career based in Canada and India working on cross spectrum of consulting initiatives within respective regions.

Chadha's areas of expertise include rewards strategy, talent management, human resources transformation, employee experience, human resources effectiveness, and people alignment with business for both established and M&A environments. Additionally, Chadha has extensive experience in board and executive advisory focused on developing strategies for both steady and innovative growth.

'Prashant brings over two decades of human resources and transformation experience in both consulting and operations roles. He focuses on achieving business results through people and has cross-industry experience managing human resources advisory projects,' said May Knight, president of Asia Pacific Advisory, Korn Ferry. 'Prashant is a talented leader with invaluable business transformation experience. It is a pleasure to welcome him to the team.'

Chadha holds a post-graduate diploma in international business from Amity Business School in India and an MBA from University of East London.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with clients to design their organizational structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward, develop and motivate their workforce. And, we help professionals navigate and advance their careers.

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry International published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 15:34:03 UTC
