Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) announced today that it has been named as a Leader in Everest Group’s Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024, making it the seventh consecutive year that Korn Ferry has been recognized as a Leader in RPO.

The report highlights several accomplishments in Korn Ferry’s RPO offering that led to its ranking as a Leader among more than 30 providers, citing the breadth of Korn Ferry’s global delivery footprint to enable the execution of regional and global deals effectively. The report also noted Korn Ferry’s continued investment in technology capabilities, including the modular Korn Ferry Nimble Recruit Platform (KFNR), which enables RPO solutions across seven core modules providing predictive insights for workforce planning, talent development and supply among other concerns.

“A wide global footprint coupled with its expertise in hiring for multiple job roles including niche, white-collar roles has helped Korn Ferry create a compelling value proposition for clients across major industry segments,” said Arkadev “Arko” Basak, Partner, Everest Group. “Its recent integration of Korn Ferry Nimble Recruit platform, advanced analytics and market intelligence solutions, and its proven expertise in consulting and advisory have contributed to Korn Ferry being positioned as a Leader on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 - Global.”

“We are thrilled that Korn Ferry has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as a top leader,” said Jeanne MacDonald, President of Korn Ferry’s Global RPO Solutions. “Our ongoing technology investments will not only strengthen the firm’s 360-degree approach to identifying and managing talent, but also enable us to continue providing best-in-class consulting services for our clients to meet their recruitment needs.”

For the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment, Everest Group analyzed the RPO landscape and performance of 32 service providers, evaluating their RPO strategy, ability to execute that strategy, the level of innovation and investments, and overall impact of their services across the broader market, which includes the scope of services offered. The assessment also considers third-party RPO deals as well as approximately 6400 multi-process RPO deals. The report divides RPO providers into three main categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240531674585/en/