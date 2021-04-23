Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Korn Ferry
  News
  Summary
    KFY

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Korn Ferry : Andrea Walsh Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

04/23/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Andrea Walsh has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Consulting business, focused on organizational strategy. She is based in Chicago.

Walsh joins Korn Ferry from a global management consulting firm, where she spent over 20 years in various senior level roles. Most recently, she was the senior director of talent and rewards, where she led a large team of consultants focused on talent management, employee insight and communication, and change management at the board and C-suite level. Additionally, she led intellectual capital development for North America in many areas, including diversity and inclusion, future of work, and career enablement.

Walsh’s leadership experience spans several industries including technology, financial services, oil and gas, aviation, utilities, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and professional services.

“Andrea will help our clients design and implement talent strategies that support organization transformation. She will also work closely with our Board and CEO practice to develop our board optimization and onboarding services and conduct board-level diversity, equity, and inclusion work,” said Laura Manson-Smith, global leader of Organizational Strategy, Korn Ferry. “Andrea is known for aligning and activating executive teams on human capital issues by developing unique and innovative solutions. We are thrilled to have her on the team.”

Walsh holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, economics, and computer science from Allegheny College.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 744 M - -
Net income 2021 102 M - -
Net cash 2021 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,5x
Yield 2021 0,53%
Capitalization 3 513 M 3 513 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 8 198
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 71,20 $
Last Close Price 65,04 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, Executive VP
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Werner Penk Technology President
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY49.52%3 513
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.36%76 630
PAYCHEX, INC.5.47%35 416
RANDSTAD N.V.17.02%13 769
ADECCO GROUP AG8.65%11 281
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.36.36%9 471
