Korn Ferry : Ken Merritt Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Ken Merritt has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the firm's Organizational Strategy practice. Merritt is based out of the Washington, D.C. metro area.

Merritt joins Korn Ferry from a strategic execution and operations consulting firm. There, while serving as a partner, he worked closely with organizations utilizing his expertise in finance transformation, business process optimization, organizational effectiveness, and human capital processes. Previously, he held senior roles at multiple global consulting firms. Merritt has experience across a range of industries and serves on the board of directors for not-for-profit organizations and a private operating company.

'Ken will be a great fit for our clients, helping to shape and implement their business transformation programs, organizational designs and ways of working,' said Laura Manson-Smith, global leader of Organizational Strategy, Korn Ferry. 'He is an expert in diversity, equity, and inclusion and will partner closely with the CFO practice and other teams to support the functional transformation agendas of organizations' leadership teams.'

Merritt holds a master's degree in business administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science from Deese College of Business & Economics at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.​​​

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.