  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Korn Ferry : to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on June 22, 2021

06/14/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 (ended April 30, 2021) on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.

What:

Korn Ferry to Report Q4 FY2021 Earnings

Investor Live Webcast

 

Who:

Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer

Gregg Kvochak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

 

When:

12:00 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, June 22, 2021

 

Where:

Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.


