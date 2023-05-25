Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Korn Ferry
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:52 2023-05-25 am EDT
48.07 USD   -0.85%
09:05aKorn Ferry to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
BU
05/10Korn Ferry Ranked as America's Best Executive Recruiter by Forbes Magazine
BU
04/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Korn Ferry to $64 From $72, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Korn Ferry to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

05/25/2023 | 09:05am EDT
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced the company’s participation in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023.

Korn Ferry SVP, Corporate Development Brian Suh will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:40 a.m. EDT.

The event will be broadcast live and accessible to the general public here. The event can also be accessed through Korn Ferry’s Investor Relations website: Investor Relations: Korn Ferry (KFY). An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on KORN FERRY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 803 M - -
Net income 2023 212 M - -
Net cash 2023 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 2 541 M 2 541 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 48,48 $
Average target price 64,25 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry P. Leamon Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY-4.23%2 541
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD5.77%50 152
PAYCHEX, INC.-6.26%39 053
RANDSTAD N.V.-16.57%9 359
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-7.19%7 169
SEEK LIMITED15.99%5 633
