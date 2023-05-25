Korn Ferry to Participate in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced the company’s participation in the Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023.

Korn Ferry SVP, Corporate Development Brian Suh will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 9:40 a.m. EDT.

The event will be broadcast live and accessible to the general public here. The event can also be accessed through Korn Ferry’s Investor Relations website: Investor Relations: Korn Ferry (KFY). An audio replay will be available after the event at the same website address.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005226/en/