KORN FERRY

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Korn Ferry : to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on February 22, 2021

02/04/2021 | 05:01pm EST
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fiscal year 2021 third quarter (ended January 31, 2021) on Monday, February 22, 2021.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Monday, February 22, 2021, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EST. The webcast will be hosted by Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer and Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer.

What:

Korn Ferry to Report Q3 FY2021 Earnings

 

Investor Live Webcast

 

 

Who:

Gary Burnison, Chief Executive Officer

 

Robert Rozek, Chief Financial Officer

 

Gregg Kvochak, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

 

 

When:

12:00 p.m. EST, Monday, February 22, 2021

 

 

Where:

Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 634 M - -
Net income 2021 59,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,8x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 2 618 M 2 618 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 198
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart KORN FERRY
Duration : Period :
Korn Ferry Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORN FERRY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 49,20 $
Last Close Price 48,35 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina A. Gold Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael DiStefano President-Asia Pacific & Chief Operations Officer
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial & Corporate Officer, Executive VP
Werner Penk Technology President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORN FERRY11.15%2 618
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.89%81 031
PAYCHEX, INC.-3.47%32 439
RANDSTAD N.V.0.11%11 747
ADECCO GROUP AG-4.67%10 166
SEEK LIMITED5.08%7 934
