    KFY   US5006432000

KORN FERRY

(KFY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:08 2023-06-20 pm EDT
50.52 USD   -0.90%
01:53pKorn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on June 27, 2023
BU
06/09Korn Ferry Recognized as a Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment for Sixth Consecutive Year
BU
06/01Korn Ferry : Chief Communications Officers Grow Influence, Responsibilities, and Team Size – and In Turn, Compensation
PU
Korn Ferry to Report Quarterly Earnings via Live Webcast on June 27, 2023

06/20/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that the firm will release financial results for the fourth quarter of full fiscal year 2023 (ended April 30, 2023) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

A press release will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, followed by a live webcast at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

What:

Korn Ferry to Report Q4 FY2023 Earnings

 

Investor Live Webcast

 

 

When:

12:00 p.m. EDT, June 27, 2023

 

 

Where:

Live audio webcast and accompanying slides will be available at the following site: https://ir.kornferry.com/events-and-presentations

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 804 M - -
Net income 2023 212 M - -
Net cash 2023 351 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,8x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 2 672 M 2 672 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 779
Free-Float 67,2%
Managers and Directors
Gary Dudley Burnison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Rozek Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerry P. Leamon Non-Executive Chairman
Brandon Johnson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Debra J. Perry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORN FERRY0.71%2 672
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD17.43%53 955
PAYCHEX, INC.-1.68%40 949
RANDSTAD N.V.-15.71%9 600
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-0.56%7 783
TRINET GROUP, INC.44.59%5 824
