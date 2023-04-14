Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Kornit Digital Ltd.
  News
  7. Summary
    KRNT   IL0011216723

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

(KRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
18.07 USD   -3.21%
KORNIT DIGITAL 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Kornit Digital Ltd. – KRNT

04/14/2023 | 08:01pm EDT
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 17, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Kornit Digital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: KRNT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 17, 2021 and July 5, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) including purchases directly in the Company’s November 2021 public stock offering (the “Offering”). The actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Kornit as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-krnt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by April 17, 2023.

About the Lawsuit

Kornit Digital and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Registration Statement for the Offering, violating federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2022, the Company disclosed a net loss of $5.2 million for 1Q 2022 (compared to a profit of $5.1 million in the prior year period) and revenue guidance for 2Q 2022 significantly below analysts’ expectations due to a slowdown in orders. The Company also admitted that, for at least the previous two quarters, it knew that one of its major customers had acquired services from a competitor. On this news, shares of Kornit fell by $18.78 per share, or 33%.

Then, on July 5, 2022, the Company disclosed expected revenue for 2Q 2022 in the range of $56.4 million to $59.4 million, well below the previous revenue guidance of between $85 million and $95 million, which it attributed to “a significantly slower pace of direct-to-garment (DTG) systems orders in the second quarter as compared to our prior expectations.” On this news, shares of Kornit declined an additional $8.10 per share, or 25.7%.

The first-filed case is Genesee County Employees’ Retirement System v. Kornit Digital Ltd., No. 23-cv-888. A subsequent case, Cleveland Bakers And Teamsters Pension Fund v. Kornit Digital Ltd., No. 23-cv-971, was filed.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
