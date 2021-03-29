Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kornit Digital Ltd.    KRNT   IL0011216723

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

(KRNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kornit Digital Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website

03/29/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced on March 25, 2021 that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available through its website (http://www.kornit.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

Press release
12 Ha'Amal St., Afek Park,
Rosh-Ha'Ayin 4809246, Israel
Tel: +972.3.908.5800
www.kornit.com

Press contact
Carmen Deville Makover
Head of Global PR
carmen.makover@kornit.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
04:07pKornit Digital Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form..
GL
04:06pKORNIT DIGITAL  : Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form..
AQ
03/16THE FUTURE OF FASHION MAKING : Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv's International Show..
GL
03/04Creazioni Digitali Implements Kornit Presto S with Softener Solution for Vers..
GL
02/18KORNIT DIGITAL  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Kornit Digital to $125 From ..
MT
02/18KORNIT DIGITAL  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Kornit Digital to $124 From $..
MT
02/17KORNIT DIGITAL  : Needham Adjusts Kornit Digital's Price Target to $125 From $76..
MT
02/17KORNIT DIGITAL  : Craig-Hallum Upgrades Kornit Digital to Buy From Hold; Price T..
MT
02/17KORNIT DIGITAL  : Goldman Sachs Upgrades Kornit Digital to Buy From Neutral, Adj..
MT
02/16KORNIT DIGITAL  : Q4 2020 Earnings Call –Supporting Slides
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 164x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 247 M 4 247 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kornit Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 120,57 $
Last Close Price 92,15 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronen Samuel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alon Rozner Chief Financial Officer
Yuval Cohen Chairman
Kobi Mann Chief Technology Officer
Ilan Givon Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.3.39%4 675
NORDSON CORPORATION1.31%12 043
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-16.19%8 497
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED11.94%5 693
VALMET OYJ28.72%5 384
MAREL HF.10.15%5 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ