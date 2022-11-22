Kornit Digital : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERSTO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 29, 2022 - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER29, 2022

Dear Kornit Digital Ltd. Shareholders:

We cordially invite you to attend our Special General Meeting of Shareholders, or the Meeting, of Kornit Digital Ltd., or the Company, to be held at 12:00 p.m. (Israel time) on December 29, 2022, at our offices at 12 Ha'Amal Street, Park Afek, Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel.

The Meeting is being called for the following purposes:

1.Approval of the compensation terms of Lauri Hanover, the Company's new Chief Financial Officer; and

2.Approval of an amended package of employment terms for Ronen Samuel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, in order to increase his annual long-term incentive opportunity.

Our board of directors (without the participation of Ms. Hanover and Mr. Samuel with respect to Proposals 1 and2, respectively) unanimously recommends that you vote in favor of each of the above proposals, which are described in the proxy statement that will be distributed to you together with this Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022 are entitled to vote at the Meeting.

The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy and voting thereon (disregarding abstentions and broker non-votes) is necessary for the approval of each of the proposals.

In addition, under the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999, or the Companies Law, the approval of Proposal 2 requires that one of the following two voting requirements be met as part of the approval by an ordinary majority of shares present and voting thereon:

•the majority voted in favor of the proposal must include a majority of the shares held by shareholders who are not controlling shareholders (as to be described in our proxy statement for the Meeting) and who do not have a conflict of interest (which is referred to under the Companies Law as a "personal interest," as to be described in the proxy statement) in the approval of the proposal that are voted at the Meeting, excluding abstentions; or

•the total number of shares held by non-controlling, non-conflicted shareholders (as described in the previous bullet-point) voted against the proposal must not exceed 2% of the aggregate voting power in the Company.