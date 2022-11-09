Advanced search
    KRNT   IL0011216723

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

(KRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
22.76 USD   -1.60%
Kornit Digital : Q3 2022 Investor Presentation

11/09/2022 | 08:41am EST
KORNIT DIGITAL

(NASDAQ: KRNT)

Third Quarter 2022

Earnings Conference Call Supporting Slides November 9, 2022

1

ON TODAY'S CALL

Ronen Samuel

Lauri Hanover

Amir Shaked Mandel

Andrew Backman

CEO

Incoming CFO

EVP Corp Dev

Global Head of IR

SAFE HARBOR

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or events or circumstances described in the

presentation will occur or be achieved. You should read the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or

SEC, on March 30, 2022, including the Risk Factors set forth therein. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this presentation.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please see the reconciliation table that appears among the financial tables in our earnings release being issued today, which earnings release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to our report of foreign private issuer on Form 6-K being furnished to the SEC today, which reconciliation table is incorporated by reference in this presentation.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although we believe that the publications and reports are reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

Kornit, Kornit Digital, the K logo, and NeoPigment are trademarks of Kornit Digital Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used for

reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of our products or services.

3 © 2022 Kornit Digital. All rights reserved.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

RONEN SAMUEL Chief Executive Officer

4 © 2022 Kornit Digital. All rights reserved.

Third Quarter Results

  • Total revenues $66.8 million, net of $5.6 million of non-cash warrants impact
  • Exceeded revenue guidance range provided in August, which assumed zero impact from the fair value of issued warrants
  • Consumables revenues grew nicely from the second quarter and year-over-year; Solid demand from larger strategic accounts as they gear up for peak season
  • Services revenues increased from the second quarter and year-over-year due to the execution of a major fleet upgrade to Atlas MAX with a large strategic customer
  • Continue to receive excellent feedback for our MAX family of products from prospective customers and strategic accounts

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kornit Digital Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 13:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
