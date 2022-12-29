Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kornit Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRNT   IL0011216723

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

(KRNT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
20.83 USD    0.00%
07:44aKornit Digital : Results of 2022 Special Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
12/15TRADING UPDATES: Serinus completes rig-up; Xtract concludes JV deal
AN
12/05Kornit Digital to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kornit Digital : Results of 2022 Special Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K

12/29/2022 | 07:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of 2022 Special Shareholder Meeting

On December 29, 2022, Kornit Digital Ltd. (the "Company") held a special general meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting"). At the Special Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on two proposals, which are listed below and which were described in more detail in the Company's notice and proxy statement for the Special Meeting, which were attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 to the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K (a "Form 6-K") that the Company furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 22, 2022.

Based on the presence in person or by proxy of the requisite quorum of our outstanding ordinary shares, par value 0.01 New Israeli Shekels per share ("ordinary shares"), at the Special Meeting, each of the following two proposals was approved by the requisite ordinary majority of the Company's ordinary shares, and, with respect to Proposal 2, the requisite special majority as well (as described below), in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law") and the Company's Articles of Association:

(1) Approval of the compensation terms of Lauri Hanover, the Company's new Chief Financial Officer:
Votes in Favor Votes Against Abstentions
22,443,063 10,921,824 315,875
(2)

Approval of an amended package of employment terms for Ronen Samuel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, in order to increase his annual long-term incentive opportunity:

Votes in Favor Votes Against Abstentions
31,981,112 1,344,525 355,126

Under the Companies Law, the approval of Proposal 2 required that either of the following two conditions for a special majority be met:

the majority voted in favor of the proposal included a majority of the shares held by non-controlling shareholders who did not have a conflict of interest (referred to in the Companies Law as a "personal interest") in the approval of the proposal that were voted at the Special Meeting, excluding abstentions; or
the total number of shares held by non-controlling, non-conflicted shareholders (as described in the previous bullet-point) voted against the proposal could not exceed two percent (2%) of the aggregate voting rights in the Company.

Based on the following vote result among those shareholders who affirmed that they were non-controlling shareholders who were not conflicted with respect to Proposal 2, the special majority described in the first above bullet point was met:

Votes in Favor Votes Against Abstentions
31,882,922 1,344,525 355,126

Incorporation by Reference

The contents of this Form 6-K are hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-248784) and Form S-8 (File No.'s 333-203970, 333-214015, 333-217039, 333-223794, 333-230567, 333-237346, 333-254749, and 333-263975).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kornit Digital Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 12:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
07:44aKornit Digital : Results of 2022 Special Shareholder Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
12/15TRADING UPDATES: Serinus completes rig-up; Xtract concludes JV deal
AN
12/05Kornit Digital to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunicatio..
AQ
11/22Kornit Digital : NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERSTO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 2..
PU
11/15TRADING UPDATES: Gulf Marine wins deal; Rockpool considers acquisition
AN
11/15PowerFleet Appoints Offer Lehmann as Operating Chief
MT
11/11Berenberg Bank Adjusts Kornit Digital to $37 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/10Needham Cuts Price Target on Kornit Digital to $40 from $46, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/10Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Kornit Digital to $42 From $50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/10Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Kornit Digital to $34 From $48, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 279 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 85,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 040 M 1 040 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kornit Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,83 $
Average target price 36,83 $
Spread / Average Target 76,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronen Samuel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lauri A. Hanover Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yuval Cohen Chairman
Kobi Mann Chief Technology Officer
Benzion Sender Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.-86.32%1 040
NORDSON CORPORATION-6.92%13 439
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.2.42%10 227
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-45.53%9 093
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.73%4 924
VALMET OYJ-33.30%4 923