Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kornit Digital Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRNT   IL0011216723

KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.

(KRNT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kornit Digital to Participate in Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

11/30/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital textile production technologies, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following conference:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date:  Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Discussion Time: 10:55 am EST

The virtual fireside chat discussion will be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor contact
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations
andrew.backman@kornit.com

 


All news about KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
11/25ISRAELI INNOVATION : how to benefit from it?
11/23Berenberg Bank Adjusts Kornit Digital PT to $204 From $180, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/19KORNIT DIGITAL : Announces Launch of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares - Form 6-K
PU
11/19Tech Stocks Largely Outpace Other Sectors Although Chipmakers Weaken Late
MT
11/19Top Midday Gainers
MT
11/19Stocks Keeping S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite on Positive Ground
MT
11/19Kornit Digital Shares Rally After Pricing of Upsized Stock Offering
MT
11/19Kornit Digital Prices Upsized Offering of 2.6 Million Shares
MT
11/18Kornit Digital Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
AQ
11/17Tech Stocks Bruised Wednesday By Slumping Chipmakers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 327 M - -
Net income 2021 21,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 87,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 336x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 877 M 7 877 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kornit Digital Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 162,52 $
Average target price 181,63 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronen Samuel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alon Rozner Chief Financial Officer
Yuval Cohen Chairman
Kobi Mann Chief Technology Officer
Benzion Sender Executive VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.82.34%7 877
NORDSON CORPORATION28.50%15 235
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.87.44%11 509
VALMET OYJ54.97%6 098
BEIJING HUAFENG TEST & CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.45.55%5 251
MAREL HF.5.08%4 790