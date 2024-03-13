U n l o c k i n g t h e O P E R A P l a t f o r m

Development and Application of Graph

Neural Networks to Design Guide

Oligonucleotides that Promote RNA Editing

Overview of Topics

  1. Korro Bio Methodology
  2. Machine Learning for Chemically Modified Oligonucleotide Design
  3. Methods for Increasing Use-Cases for ML Oligonucleotide Design
    • New Chemical Modifications
    • New Targets

RNA Editing: Transiently Effecting anA-to-I Edit on RNA Using anOligonucleotide

1

2 Oligo-RNA duplex recruits adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR)

3 ADAR catalyzes deamination: 'A' to 'I' edit

DNA with disease-

ADAR

ADAR

Adenosine

Inosine

causing mutation

Target

RNA

4 mRNA translated to protein with 'I' read as 'G'

5 Resultant therapeutic protein

OPERA: Our Differentiated Approach for RNA Editing

Deep understanding of

Expertise in oligonucleotide

ADAR biology

chemistry

Fit-for-purpose delivery

Machine learning optimization

of oligonucleotides

1 IP estate count as of September 18, 2023

Chemical Modifications are Employed to Drive Activity and Stability

Examples of chemical modifications in

approved products

Korro leverages established and novel chemical modifications to improve pharmacology of ADAR guide oligonucleotides

Chemical Modification Pattern Significantly Impacts Editing of Target mRNA

Editing

Sequence

Sequence-Level Featurization

Structural Features

Entity Embeddings

Sequence-Level Featurization

Tree-based Models

Entity Embeddings

Convolutional Neural Network

Our Model Learns the Effect of Chemical Modification Patterns on In Vitro Editing

r = 0.80

• Model tested on 20% of in vitro data for a single target

• Understanding of relationship between sequence, chemical modifications and in vitro editing

• Predictions within 7% of in vitro editing

