Real-time Estimate
Cboe BZX
02:30:48 2024-03-13 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
53.84
USD
-2.81%
+7.81%
+11.41%
Korro Bio: Development and Application of Graph Neural Networks to Design Guide Oligonucleotides that Promote RNA Editing
March 13, 2024 at 01:58 pm EDT
U n l o c k i n g t h e O P E R A P l a t f o r m
Development and Application of Graph
Neural Networks to Design Guide
Oligonucleotides that Promote RNA Editing
Overview of Topics
Korro Bio Methodology
Machine Learning for Chemically Modified Oligonucleotide Design
Methods for Increasing Use-Cases for ML Oligonucleotide Design
New Chemical Modifications
New Targets
2
RNA Editing: Transiently Effecting anA-to-I Edit on RNA Using anOligonucleotide
1
2 Oligo-RNA duplex recruits adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR)
3 ADAR catalyzes deamination: 'A' to 'I' edit
DNA with disease-
ADAR
ADAR
Adenosine
Inosine
causing mutation
Target
RNA
4 mRNA translated to protein with 'I' read as 'G'
5 Resultant therapeutic protein
3
OPERA: Our Differentiated Approach for RNA Editing
Deep understanding of
Expertise in oligonucleotide
ADAR biology
chemistry
Fit-for-purpose delivery
Machine learning optimization
of oligonucleotides
1 IP estate count as of September 18, 2023
4
Chemical Modifications are Employed to Drive Activity and Stability
Examples of chemical modifications in
approved products
Korro leverages established and novel chemical modifications to improve pharmacology of ADAR guide oligonucleotides
5
Chemical Modification Pattern Significantly Impacts Editing of Target mRNA
Overview of Topics
Korro Bio Methodology
Machine Learning for Chemically Modified Oligonucleotide Design
Methods for Increasing Use-Cases for ML Oligonucleotide Design
New Chemical Modifications
New Targets
7
Sequence-Level Featurization
Structural Features
Entity Embeddings
8
Sequence-Level Featurization
Tree-based Models
Entity Embeddings
Convolutional Neural Network
9
Our Model Learns the Effect of Chemical Modification Patterns on
In Vitro Editing
r = 0.80
• Model tested on 20% of in vitro data for a single target
• Understanding of relationship between sequence, chemical modifications and in vitro editing
• Predictions within
7% of in vitro editing
10
Korro Bio, Inc., formerly Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing company focused on the discovery and development of novel genetic medicines. The Company harnesses the bodyâs natural RNA editing machinery to make single-base RNA edits to modulate protein function. The Companyâs Oligonucleotide Promoted Editing of RNA (OPERA) is a foundational platform for RNA editing, which is designed to edit RNA in vivo by delivering an oligonucleotide guide that can target specific RNA sequences. OPERA co-opts the cellâs natural process with its synthetic oligo and catalyzes a single base change to modify protein sequence and function without the need to permanently modify oneâs genome. OPERA harnesses the bodyâs natural base editing system - specifically adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) to make targeted edits to a single RNA base. The Company's focus areas include the liver and central nervous system (CNS).
More about the company
Last Close Price
55.39
USD
Average target price
117.5
USD
Spread / Average Target
+112.13% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
