Korro Bio, Inc., formerly Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) editing company focused on the discovery and development of novel genetic medicines. The Company harnesses the bodyâs natural RNA editing machinery to make single-base RNA edits to modulate protein function. The Companyâs Oligonucleotide Promoted Editing of RNA (OPERA) is a foundational platform for RNA editing, which is designed to edit RNA in vivo by delivering an oligonucleotide guide that can target specific RNA sequences. OPERA co-opts the cellâs natural process with its synthetic oligo and catalyzes a single base change to modify protein sequence and function without the need to permanently modify oneâs genome. OPERA harnesses the bodyâs natural base editing system - specifically adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) to make targeted edits to a single RNA base. The Company's focus areas include the liver and central nervous system (CNS).