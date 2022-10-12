KORU Medical Systems Appoints Brent Rutland as Vice President of Medical Affairs

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous (SQ) infusion solutions, today announced the appointment of Brent Rutland as the Company’s new Vice President of Medical Affairs. Mr. Rutland will provide leadership in the Company’s clinical and data generation strategies, key opinion leader engagement, assessing new subcutaneous drug candidates for use with the Company’s products and overseeing the medical affairs team. Additionally, Mr. Rutland will be the clinical resource for the Company’s efforts in regulatory submissions, failure modes and effects analysis, health hazard evaluations, human factors design, new product development and clinical evaluation updates.

“We are excited to bring Brent’s competence to the organization – his background was a perfect fit. His expertise will advance clinical evidence generation in support of our product pipeline, provide valuable insight to our drug therapy candidates and help develop important key opinion leader relationships,” said Linda Tharby, President and CEO. “Brent has helped build multiple data and clinical strategies, internal teams, and external networks in his past. His deep industry experience and passion for the patient, will make him an impactful contributor to the Company’s strategy.”

Mr. Rutland’s career history spans an impressive 27 years and includes working with Baxter Healthcare as a Senior Medical Science Liaison and most recently with La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as a Senior Director, Health Outcomes. During his career he helped launch 7 vaccines, 4 drugs and 1 device. Most notably, Brent aided Baxter in the launch of Hylenex for SQ rehydration where he also helped build the Medical Affairs department. He has received several awards throughout his career, with the most recent being the President’s Circle Award for Medical Affairs at La Jolla. Brent holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, an MBA in Global Management from the University of Houston, and his Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina in Epidemiology.

“I was immediately drawn to the opportunity to work at KORU Medical as I saw the potential for future growth supported by building out the medical science and the team,” said Brent Rutland, Vice President of Medical Affairs. “Medical affairs helps fulfill the unmet needs of the patient through the generation and delivery of scientific evidence to various key outside stakeholders. I look forward to developing a collaborative strategy to support the Company’s overall goals.”

About KORU Medical

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005457/en/