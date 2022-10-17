KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced the Company will participate in upcoming industry conferences including the 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference and the 12th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD®).

The 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference focuses on the latest advances in the field. This conference will explore the future of pharmaceutical devices, such as rapid technological advances, that will push the industry ahead while bringing together industry experts to share their experiences, new developments, regulatory considerations, challenges, and industry trends in this exciting area. The conference will take place on October 18-19, 2022, in Palm Springs, California. Register for the event here.

The Company is scheduled to present at the 12th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD®) on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at 5:15 PM ET. PODD now in its 12th year, is committed to upholding its tradition of combining partnering, access to cutting-edge business and scientific content in the field of drug delivery, with loyal support from a top-notch speaking faculty. PODD provides access to a wide range of drug delivery technologies and partnering before, during, and after the event. The event will take place on October 24-25, 2022, at the Westin Copley Place, Boston. More information can be found here.

“The subcutaneous market is rapidly growing, and continuous advancements are made each year,” said Linda Tharby, President and CEO. “Industry conferences bring together leading experts in the field, and the Company is looking forward to attending these important industry conferences. More specifically, these two conferences can play vital roles in advancing KORU Medical’s strategy as we look to increase our penetration into the pre-filled syringe market and our overall novel therapies pipeline.”

About KORU Medical

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005949/en/