  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KORU Medical Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRMD   US7599101026

KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(KRMD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
2.320 USD   -0.43%
04:02pKORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences
BU
10/12KORU Medical Systems Appoints Brent Rutland as Vice President of Medical Affairs
BU
10/05KORU Medical Systems Joins Subcutaneous Drug Development & Delivery Consortium
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KORU Medical Systems to Participate in Upcoming Industry Conferences

10/17/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions, today announced the Company will participate in upcoming industry conferences including the 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference and the 12th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD®).

The 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference focuses on the latest advances in the field. This conference will explore the future of pharmaceutical devices, such as rapid technological advances, that will push the industry ahead while bringing together industry experts to share their experiences, new developments, regulatory considerations, challenges, and industry trends in this exciting area. The conference will take place on October 18-19, 2022, in Palm Springs, California. Register for the event here.

The Company is scheduled to present at the 12th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD®) on Monday, October 24th, 2022, at 5:15 PM ET. PODD now in its 12th year, is committed to upholding its tradition of combining partnering, access to cutting-edge business and scientific content in the field of drug delivery, with loyal support from a top-notch speaking faculty. PODD provides access to a wide range of drug delivery technologies and partnering before, during, and after the event. The event will take place on October 24-25, 2022, at the Westin Copley Place, Boston. More information can be found here.

“The subcutaneous market is rapidly growing, and continuous advancements are made each year,” said Linda Tharby, President and CEO. “Industry conferences bring together leading experts in the field, and the Company is looking forward to attending these important industry conferences. More specifically, these two conferences can play vital roles in advancing KORU Medical’s strategy as we look to increase our penetration into the pre-filled syringe market and our overall novel therapies pipeline.”

About KORU Medical

KORU Medical develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System (the “Freedom System”) currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
Managers and Directors
Linda M. Tharby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Adams CFO & VP-Financial Planning & Analysis
R. John Fletcher Chairman
Brian Case Chief Technology Officer
Christopher Pazdan Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-22.33%105
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-28.30%176 716
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.11%108 472
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.57%64 083
DEXCOM, INC.-27.43%38 241
HOYA CORPORATION-15.40%34 859