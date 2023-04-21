Advanced search
KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(KRMD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-20 pm EDT
4.020 USD   +0.75%
07:02aKORU Medical Systems to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
03/08KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/08KORU Medical Systems, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
KORU Medical Systems to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/21/2023 | 07:02am EDT
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) (“KORU Medical” or the “Company”), a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients, today announced that the Company will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. KORU Medical’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800)-734-8507 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (212)-231-2925 for international callers, using conference ID: 22026692. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the IR Calendar on the News/Events page of the Investors section of KORU Medical’s website at www.korumedical.com. The archived webcast will be available for six months.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use subcutaneous drug delivery systems that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.


All news about KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 32,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,64 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 187 M 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Technical analysis trends KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 5,17 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda M. Tharby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Adams CFO & VP-Financial Planning & Analysis
John Fletcher Chairman
Brian Case Chief Technology Officer
Brent Rutland Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KORU MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.12.61%187
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.51%191 782
MEDTRONIC PLC7.42%111 077
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.99%74 357
DEXCOM, INC.7.90%47 365
HOYA CORPORATION12.00%37 531
