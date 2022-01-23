Log in
    KOV   AU000000KOV9

KORVEST LTD

(KOV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/23 06:24:50 pm
7.64 AUD   +1.19%
05:54pKORVEST : Investor Presentation - Dec 21 Half Year
PU
01/21Korvest's Net Profit More than Doubles in Fiscal H1 on Strength of Industrial Products Business
MT
01/20KORVEST : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
Korvest : Investor Presentation - Dec 21 Half Year

01/23/2022 | 05:54pm EST
onal use only

December 2021

Half Year

Chris Hartwig and

Steven McGregor

Artwork inspired by

Kia Ora Investments

Interim Report dated

December 1970

onal use only

2

Agenda

FY22 Key Points

Financial Results

onlyuseonal

Outlook

Company Overview

3

Introduction to Korvest

only

use

onal

Korvest (ASX:KOV) is headquartered in South Australia and provides cable and pipe supports, access systems for large mobile equipment, hydraulic tools and wrenches, and galvanising services

Listed in September 1970

Korvest has sales offices and warehouses in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with distributors in Darwin, Townsville, Hobart and New Zealand

Manufacturing, fabrication and galvanising in Adelaide Overseas supply chain provides make vs buy flexibility Sell to a wide variety of industry sectors

4

Headline Numbers

Dec 21 (1H) June 21 (2H) Dec 20 (1H) Dec 21 vs Dec 20

onal use only

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Sales

EBIT

NPAT

Operating cash flow

EPS

Dividend per share

Profit After Tax

2,835

1,748 2,130 1,897

FY19 2H

FY20 1H

FY20 2H

FY21 1H

$51.6m

$9.74m

$7.04m

($1.38m)

61.5c

25c

7,036

3,219

FY21 2H

FY22 1H

$37.2m $32.6m 58.3%

$4.72m $4.16m 134.1%

$3.22m $2.84m 147.9%

$3.77m $2.74m

28.4c

25.1c

145.0%

20c 15c

  • Exceptional 1H
  • Significant large project work
  • Sale of PSA/TT
  • Operating cash flow impacted by working capital demands
  • JobKeeper 1H FY21 $1.86m before tax

5

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Korvest Limited published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 22:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
