Korvest : Investor Presentation - Dec 21 Half Year
December 2021
Half Year
Chris Hartwig and
Steven McGregor
Artwork inspired by
Kia Ora Investments
Interim Report dated
December 1970
Agenda
•
FY22 Key Points
•
Financial Results

Outlook
•
•
Company Overview
Korvest (ASX:KOV) is headquartered in South Australia and provides cable and pipe supports, access systems for large mobile equipment, hydraulic tools and wrenches, and galvanising services
Listed in September 1970
Korvest has sales offices and warehouses in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with distributors in Darwin, Townsville, Hobart and New Zealand
Manufacturing, fabrication and galvanising in Adelaide Overseas supply chain provides make vs buy flexibility Sell to a wide variety of industry sectors
4
Dec 21 (1H) June 21 (2H) Dec 20 (1H) Dec 21 vs Dec 20
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Sales
EBIT
NPAT
Operating cash flow
EPS
Dividend per share
Profit After Tax
2,835
1,748
2,130 1,897
FY19 2H
FY20 1H
FY20 2H
FY21 1H
$51.6m
$9.74m
$7.04m
($1.38m)
61.5c
25c
7,036
3,219
$37.2m $32.6m 58.3%
$4.72m $4.16m 134.1%
$3.22m $2.84m 147.9%
$3.77m $2.74m
20c 15c
Exceptional 1H
Significant large project work
Sale of PSA/TT
Operating cash flow impacted by working capital demands
JobKeeper 1H FY21 $1.86m before tax
All news about KORVEST LTD
Sales 2022
82,2 M
59,0 M
59,0 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
8,48%
Capitalization
86,5 M
62,3 M
62,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
