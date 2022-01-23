Korvest : Investor Presentation - Dec 21 Half Year

Korvest (ASX:KOV) is headquartered in South Australia and provides cable and pipe supports, access systems for large mobile equipment, hydraulic tools and wrenches, and galvanising services

Listed in September 1970

Korvest has sales offices and warehouses in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth, with distributors in Darwin, Townsville, Hobart and New Zealand

Manufacturing, fabrication and galvanising in Adelaide Overseas supply chain provides make vs buy flexibility Sell to a wide variety of industry sectors

4