Koryx Copper Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended November 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.536093 million compared to CAD 0.341266 million a year ago.
Koryx Copper Up 15%, Was Even Higher As Says Drilling Results "Are a Game Changer"
Koryx Copper Inc. Announces the First Assay Results from Its 2023/2024 Drilling Program At Its Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia
