Koryx Copper Inc., formerly Deep-South Resources Inc., is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploring and evaluating mineral properties located in Africa. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. The Haib Copper Project is located in the south of Namibia close to the border with South Africa. The deposit lies about 12-15 kilometers (km) east of the main tarred interstate highway connecting South Africa and Namibia and the nearest railway station is at Grunau. It holds the option to acquire up to 80% of three large scale exploration licenses, such as LEL 23246, LEL 23247, and LEL 23248 in the center of the copper belt in Zambia. The licenses cover about 752 square kilometers in the center of the Central African copper belt. The three licenses sit on the same side of the copper belt, which hosts about nine copper mines.