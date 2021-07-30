KOSÉ : Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

KOSÉ Corporation (4922) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY12/2021

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021) Millions of yen, % 1Q FY03/2021 YoY change 1Q FY03/2021 1Q FY12/2021 (Adjusted Operating (Adjusted) comparisons) segment Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % comp. comp. comp. Cosmetics 47,867 79.7 46,266 80.8 48,607 82.7 2,341 5.1 Cosmetaries 11,702 19.5 10,475 18.3 9,867 16.8 (608) (5.8) Other 486 0.8 486 0.9 295 0.5 (190) (39.2) Total net sales 60,057 100.0 57,228 100.0 58,770 100.0 1,541 2.7 1Q FY03/2021 YoY change 1Q FY03/2021 1Q FY12/2021 (Adjusted (Adjusted) comparisons) Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % of sales Amount % Operating profit 1,113 1.9 1,109 1.9 3,456 5.9 2,347 211.6 Ordinary profit 1,563 2.6 1,558 2.7 3,733 6.4 2,175 139.6 Profit attributable to 1,591 2.6 1,588 2.8 2,378 4.0 790 49.8 owners of parent

Note: The YoY change in the adjusted column are comparisons with the first quarter of the previous fiscal year (April 1 to June 30, 2020) after retroactively applying the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29) to that quarter's financial statements.

In the first quarter (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover even though the COVID-19 crisis was still having a severe impact on economic activity.

Overseas, the primary markets for the KOSÉ Group are Asia and North America. In these regions, from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, the economies of China are slowly recovering. In other Asian countries, economies are weak but staging a recovery and the downturn appears to have ended. In the United States, the economy is steadily improving as economic activity resumes despite challenges created by the pandemic.

In the Japanese cosmetics market, sales are recovering slowly despite the declining interest in buying cosmetics among Japanese consumers because of the need to limit outings during the COVID-19 crisis.

In China, strong growth of cosmetics sales continued, mainly in the e-commerce and duty-free channels. In other Asian countries, the business climate is still difficult. In the United States, cosmetics sales are recovering steadily because of vaccinations and a decline in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KOSÉ Group has a history of responding to difficulties by transforming challenges into opportunities. Backed by this experience and know-how, many activities are under way to deal with a variety of issues with the goal of becoming even more resilient to risk in order to continue global and borderless growth.

In the first quarter, net sales increased 2.7% (based on adjusted prior-year results of operations, same hereafter) to 58,770 million yen (up 2.4% after excluding the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates). Sales in Japan and China were higher compared with one year earlier when the pandemic caused sales to fall. Overseas sales were 42.5% of total sales.

Earnings increased because of the sales growth and cost control measures. Operating profit increased 211.6% to 3,456 million yen and ordinary profit increased 139.6% to 3,733 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased 49.8% to 2,378 million yen.

In the cosmetics business, sales of DECORTÉ products remained strong in China in all sales channels. In