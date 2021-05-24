KOSÉ : Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

May 24, 2021

KOSÉ Corporation

President & CEO: Kazutoshi Kobayashi

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section; Stock code: 4922

Contact: Yasushi Tokida, General Manager of IR Department

Tel: +81-(0)3-3273-1511

Notice Regarding Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

KOSÉ Corporation, in accordance with a resolution approved by its Board of Directors on May 24, 2021, will submit the following proposal concerning Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 29, 2021. Details are as follows.

Purpose of Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Currently, KOSÉ's fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year. This amendment will change the fiscal year to the period from January 1 to December 31. The purpose of this change is to make KOSÉ's fiscal year the same as the fiscal years of overseas consolidated subsidiaries in order to facilitate unified business operations on a global scale and disclose financial and other corporate information in a timely and proper manner. Consequently, the use of a single fiscal year is expected to improve the transparency and quality of KOSÉ's management. In the KOSÉ Articles of Incorporation, the proposed change in the fiscal year will require amending Article 37 (Fiscal Year) as well as amendments to the following articles for consistency with the new fiscal year: Article 13 (Convocation), Article 14 (Record Date for Annual Shareholders Meeting), Article 38 (Record Date for Dividend Payments) and Article 39 (Interim Dividends). In addition, supplementary provisions are to be established as transitional measures because the 80th fiscal year will be the nine-month period from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 for the change to the new fiscal year. Shareholders will be asked to approve an amendment to Article 21 (Directors' Term of Office) in order to reduce the term of office from two years to one year. The purposes of this change are to establish a management framework that can quickly adapt to changes in the business climate, increase opportunities for shareholders to make decisions about the directors' performance, and further strengthen corporate governance. Supplementary provisions are to be established as transitional measures concerning the term of office of directors who were elected at the shareholders meeting held on June 26, 2020.

Description of Proposed Changes

Proposed changes are as follows.