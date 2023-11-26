Certain Shares of Koskisen Oyj are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023.

Certain Shares of Koskisen Oyj are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-NOV-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 360 days starting from 1-DEC-2022 to 26-NOV-2023.



Details:

The Company is expected to commit during the period that will end 180 days from the Listing, without the prior written consent of the Global Coordinator, not to issue, offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option rights or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any Shares or any securities they hold entitling to Shares or exchangeable for or convertible into or exercisable for Shares, or enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Shares, whether any such transactions are to be settled by delivery of the Shares or other securities, in cash or otherwise. The lock-up does not apply to the measures related to the execution of the Offering.



The current largest shareholders of the Company are expected to enter into a lock-up agreement with similar terms to that of the Company that will end 180 days from the Listing.



The members of the Board of Directors of the Company and the members of the executive board of the Company are expected to enter into a lock-up agreement with similar terms to that of the Company and the current largest shareholders of the Company that will end 360 days from the Listing.



According to the terms and conditions of the Personnel Offering, the Personnel (as defined below) participating in the Personnel Offering must agree to comply with a lock-up with similar terms to that of the Company and the current largest shareholders of the Company that will end 360 days from the Listing.