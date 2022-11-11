DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Chesnara CEO buys shares; Frontier's Director sells

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Kosmos Energy Ltd - Texas-based upstream oil company - Director Richard Dearlove on Thursday sells 147,000 shares at USD6.6515 each, totalling GBP977,770 altogether.

----------

Frontier IP Group PLC - London-based intellectual property commercialisation company - Non-Executive Chair Andrew Richmond sells 150,000 shares altogether at 69 pence per share on average on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The total transaction amount is GBP103,500.

----------

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Gaydon, England-based luxury carmaker - Says Yew Tree Overseas Ltd buys 287,500 shares at GBP1.384469, for a total transaction price of GBP398,034 on Tuesday. Buys additional 11,985 shares at GBP1.411497 each, for a total transaction amount of GBP16,917 on Wednesday. In a separate transaction, Saint James Invest SA buys 95,000 shares at GBP1.384469 each on Tuesday. This makes for a total transaction value of GBP131,524. Buys a further 3,960 at GBP1.411497 each on Wednesday. The total transaction value is GBP5,590.

----------

Chesnara PLC - Preston, England-based insurance company - Chief Executive Officer Steve Murray buys 18,587 shares on Wednesday at 266.00p per share.

----------

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.