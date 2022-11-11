Advanced search
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.

(KOS)
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Chesnara CEO buys shares; Frontier's Director sells

11/11/2022 | 04:56pm EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Kosmos Energy Ltd - Texas-based upstream oil company - Director Richard Dearlove on Thursday sells 147,000 shares at USD6.6515 each, totalling GBP977,770 altogether.

Frontier IP Group PLC - London-based intellectual property commercialisation company - Non-Executive Chair Andrew Richmond sells 150,000 shares altogether at 69 pence per share on average on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The total transaction amount is GBP103,500.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC - Gaydon, England-based luxury carmaker - Says Yew Tree Overseas Ltd buys 287,500 shares at GBP1.384469, for a total transaction price of GBP398,034 on Tuesday. Buys additional 11,985 shares at GBP1.411497 each, for a total transaction amount of GBP16,917 on Wednesday. In a separate transaction, Saint James Invest SA buys 95,000 shares at GBP1.384469 each on Tuesday. This makes for a total transaction value of GBP131,524. Buys a further 3,960 at GBP1.411497 each on Wednesday. The total transaction value is GBP5,590.

Chesnara PLC - Preston, England-based insurance company - Chief Executive Officer Steve Murray buys 18,587 shares on Wednesday at 266.00p per share.

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

