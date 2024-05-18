Kosmos is committed to producing energy for the African nations we partner with, to ameliorate the impact of the energy crisis they face. We are committed to doing so in the cleanest and most sustainable way possible, but we must never allow ourselves to become blind to the situation that Africa faces at this time. I am reminded of this when I see some in Europe and the U.S. advocate for cutting off natural gas investments - an action that could cripple Africa's progress and further handicap the continent. This would move us ever further away from the just, orderly and equitable energy transition we should all want to happen.

Africa's indigenous natural gas has, in the words of the COP28 agreement, an important role to play in "facilitating the energy transition while ensuring energy security." Natural gas is a vital transition fuel that emits about 50 to 60 percent less CO2 than coal when combusted and about 20 to 30 percent less than heavy fuel oil. Enabling Africa to transition away from imported coal or heavy fuel oil to domestic gas in power generation would provide the reliable energy needed to improve living standards and spur economic development, while substantially reducing power sector emissions.

The truth is that Africa desperately needs more energy of all kinds to bring greater prosperity to its people. Modern commerce, most industries, and the entire digital economy all depend on reliable electricity. So while lack of household power hinders daily life, energy scarcity outside the home cripples economic opportunity. No economy can create lots of jobs without abundant and reliable power

Growing production to meet demand

In 2023, Kosmos advanced our key development projects, which aim to deliver around 50% production growth from the second half of 2022. The start-

up of Jubilee Southeast in Ghana was a major step toward achieving this goal and we expect production from Winterfell in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico to be an important contributor as well. We expect these milestones to be followed by first gas at Greater