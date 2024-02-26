Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $22 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $149 million, or $0.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

4Q Net Production(2): ~66,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), representing ~12% growth year over year; Net sales of ~73,000 boepd

4Q Revenues: $508 million, or $75.64 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)

4Q Production expense: $104 million, or $15.46 per boe

4Q Capital expenditures: $281 million

1P reserves of ~280 mmboe as of December 31, 2023, representing a 104% replacement rate ratio

Assumed operatorship and a greater working interest at Yakaar-Teranga offshore Senegal

Tiberius infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) oil discovery offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Maintained AAA rating with MSCI

Commenting on the Company’s 2023 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “In 2023, we continued to advance our key development projects, which aim to deliver around 50% production growth from the second half of 2022. The start-up of Jubilee Southeast was a major step toward achieving this goal and, in the coming months, we expect production to begin at Winterfell in the Gulf of Mexico followed by first gas at Greater Tortue Ahmeyim offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

“Beyond advancing our development projects, we also strengthened our portfolio of low cost, lower carbon investment opportunities. We delivered a significant oil discovery at Tiberius in the Gulf of Mexico, which added an attractive short-cycle oil development to our portfolio. Kosmos also assumed operatorship and a larger working interest at Yakaar-Teranga, which is a key asset in Senegal’s ‘Gas-to-Power’ and ‘Gas-to-Industry’ initiatives.

“As we pursue these operated developments, as well as other projects in our organic portfolio, we are confident in our ability to deliver growth through the decade while generating strong cash flow. This is expected to strengthen our balance sheet, help us achieve our leverage targets, while providing flexibility around future capital allocation opportunities including returns to shareholders.

“Kosmos is well-positioned to create value for shareholders. We have a clear strategy, top-quality assets with greater than 20 years of 2P reserves/production life, multiple growth catalysts, and an important role in enabling a just and orderly energy transition in the countries where we work.”

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Kosmos exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with approximately $2.4 billion of total long-term debt and approximately $2.3 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $0.7 billion. The Company generated net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $294 million and free cash flow(1) of approximately $(27) million in the fourth quarter.

Net capital expenditure for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $281 million, higher than expected primarily due to the accelerated timing of long-lead equipment purchases for the Equatorial Guinea infill and ILX drilling program.

Net capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be approximately $700-$750 million, weighted towards the first half of the year as the Ghana drilling campaign concludes and the Winterfell and Tortue projects progress to startup. Our 2024 guidance reflects higher than anticipated subsea expenses at Torture Phase 1 following the replacement of the previous subsea contractor that failed to perform its contractual obligations. BP, on behalf of the partner group, has initiated the process under its agreement with the original subsea contractor to recover the losses incurred. The partnership will seek to recover the maximum recoverable damages in binding arbitration. We estimate Kosmos’ net share of the recoverable damages to be up to $160.0 million.

RESERVES UPDATE

At year-end 2023, Kosmos had 1P reserves of approximately 280 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), representing a 1P reserves to production ratio of around 12 years and a reserve replacement ratio of 104%, primarily as a result of increased reserve recognition at Jubilee. 2P reserves as of year-end 2023 are approximately 520 million boe, representing a 2P reserves-to-production ratio of over 20 years. 2P reserves do not include any recognition for the Tiberius and Yakaar-Teranga discoveries with changes being driven by 2023 production as well as reduced future activity on TEN. Kosmos’ year-end reserves on all assets have been independently evaluated by Ryder Scott.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production

Total net production(2) in the fourth quarter of 2023 averaged approximately 66,000 boepd representing a ~12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Production during the quarter was impacted by reduced water injection at Jubilee, which has since been resolved. Production is expected to rise through the year with additional wells at Jubilee coming online and the startup of the Winterfell and Tortue LNG projects. The Company exited the quarter in a net overlift position of approximately 0.2 million barrels.

Ghana

Production in Ghana averaged approximately 43,300 boepd net in the fourth quarter of 2023. Kosmos lifted four cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance.

At Jubilee (38.6% working interest), oil production in the fourth quarter averaged approximately 92,400 bopd gross with two water injection wells brought online. In 2024, one new producer well and one injector well were brought online in early 1Q with three additional wells expected online in the coming months before we expect the current rig contract to end.

FPSO reliability remains high at approximately 99% year to date and water injection is currently at record levels of approximately 285,000 barrels of water per day (bwpd). This compares with ~150,000 bwpd in the fourth quarter and ~160,000 bwpd over 2023. At current water and gas injection rates, we expect 100% voidage replacement in 2024, providing the necessary pressure support to maintain elevated production levels.

At TEN (20.4% working interest), production averaged approximately 18,500 bopd gross for the fourth quarter in line with expectations.

The partnership has submitted a draft amended plan of development (“PoD”) for a high-graded activity set at TEN and a combined gas sales agreement for Jubilee and TEN to the Government of Ghana for approval. An interim gas sales agreement for Jubilee associated gas has been extended through May 2024 at a price of $2.95/mmbtu while discussions are ongoing on a longer-term agreement. In the fourth quarter, Ghana gas production net to Kosmos was approximately 5,800 boepd.

As a result of negative proved oil and gas reserve revisions at TEN, driven by a reduction in the partnership’s development work scope for the TEN Fields and well performance, we recorded impairment charges of $222.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The impairment charges resulted in a full impairment of the remaining book value of TEN reducing the carrying value of the TEN Fields to zero. Jubilee 1P reserve additions more than offset the downward revision to TEN 1P reserves during the period.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 13,900 boepd net (~81% oil) during the fourth quarter, in line with guidance.

The Winterfell development continues to progress with the first of three wells completed in the fourth quarter and the second well completed in the first quarter of 2024. First production is expected early in the second quarter of 2024 with the third well to follow later this year.

As announced in October 2023, the Tiberius ILX well in Keathley Canyon, block 964, encountered approximately 250 feet (~75 meters) of net oil pay in the primary Wilcox target. The Tiberius well is located in approximately 7,500 feet (2,300 meters) of water and was drilled to a total vertical depth of approximately 25,800 feet (7,800 meters). Initial fluid and core analysis supports the production potential of the Tiberius development wells, with characteristics analogous with similar nearby discoveries in the Wilcox trend.

Kosmos is now working with partners on subsea development options with a sanction decision for a phased tie-back development targeted later this year. The discovery is located approximately 6 miles southeast of the Lucius production facility (operated by Occidental, a partner in Tiberius) enabling a short tie-back. In the Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 261, Kosmos and Occidental were awarded three blocks nearby to Tiberius, including an existing oil discovery, Logan.

The Odd Job subsea pump project, planned to sustain long-term production from the field, was ~90% complete at quarter end. The project remains on track to be in service by mid-2024.

At Kodiak, workover plans for the Kodiak 3 well have been developed and are expected to commence around the middle of 2024.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 24,800 bopd gross and 8,700 bopd net in the fourth quarter. Kosmos lifted one cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter, in line with guidance.

The 2023 Ceiba Field and Okume Complex development rig campaign commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023. The campaign initially completed one production well workover. However, as a result of safety issues with the drilling rig, the operator terminated the rig contract in early February 2024. The partnership is seeking to secure an alternative rig and drilling contractor to resume the work, which is planned to include the drilling of infill production wells in Block G and the Akeng Deep prospect in Block S. Given uncertainty on the timing of procuring a rig, we have not included production related to the drilling program in our 2024 guidance, although the partnership is eager to complete the campaign and drill the Akeng Deep ILX well as soon as possible in a safe, reliable, and environmentally sound manner.

Mauritania & Senegal

On Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, the project continues to make good progress. The following milestones have been achieved:

Drilling: The operator has successfully drilled and completed all four wells with expected production capacity significantly higher than what is required for first gas.

Hub Terminal: Construction work is complete, and handover to operations was completed in August 2023.

Subsea: Significant progress has been made on the installation of the infield flowlines and subsea structures. Work re-commenced in the fourth quarter with completion expected at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

FLNG: Construction was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the vessel arrived on location offshore Mauritania/Senegal in the first quarter of 2024. Hookup work is now underway.

FPSO: The vessel is currently in a shipyard in Tenerife for inspection and repair of the fairleads. Completion of this work and transit to the project site is expected early in the second quarter ahead of final hookup and commissioning.

The critical path to first gas, expected in the third quarter of 2024, continues to be through the arrival, hookup and commissioning of the FPSO. Timely execution of this workstream is expected to allow for first LNG in the fourth quarter.

In November 2023, Kosmos assumed operatorship and increased its working interest in Yakaar-Teranga to 90% (from 30%), with government approvals received in January 2024. Kosmos is working closely with Senegal's national oil company (PETROSEN) on pre-FEED work that prioritizes cost-competitive gas to the rapidly growing domestic market, combined with an offshore liquefied natural gas facility targeting exports into international LNG markets. Post completion of pre-FEED, Kosmos plans to farm down its interest in the second half of 2024 to around 33% working interest while retaining operatorship of the project.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 507,765 $ 509,916 $ 1,701,608 $ 2,245,355 Gain on sale of assets — 50,000 — 50,471 Other income, net 42 3,806 (73 ) 3,949 Total revenues and other income 507,807 563,722 1,701,535 2,299,775 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 103,800 125,792 390,097 403,056 Facilities insurance modifications, net — (1,003 ) — 6,243 Exploration expenses 8,973 15,574 42,278 134,230 General and administrative 21,801 26,432 99,532 100,856 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 113,293 111,295 444,927 498,256 Impairment of long-lived assets 222,278 449,969 222,278 449,969 Interest and other financing costs, net 21,525 25,943 95,904 118,260 Derivatives, net (31,034 ) 17,358 11,128 260,892 Other expenses, net 5,792 (7,734 ) 23,656 (9,054 ) Total costs and expenses 466,428 763,626 1,329,800 1,962,708 Income (loss) before income taxes 41,379 (199,904 ) 371,735 337,067 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,698 (85,628 ) 158,215 110,516 Net income (loss) $ 21,681 $ (114,276 ) $ 213,520 $ 226,551 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.46 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.48 Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 460,129 455,892 459,641 455,346 Diluted 483,252 455,892 481,070 474,857

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,345 $ 183,405 Receivables, net 120,733 119,735 Other current assets 206,635 165,581 Total current assets 422,713 468,721 Property and equipment, net 4,160,229 3,842,647 Other non-current assets 355,192 268,620 Total assets $ 4,938,134 $ 4,579,988 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 248,912 $ 212,275 Accrued liabilities 302,815 325,206 Current maturities of long-term debt — 30,000 Other current liabilities 3,103 6,773 Total current liabilities 554,830 574,254 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,390,914 2,195,911 Deferred tax liabilities 363,918 468,445 Other non-current liabilities 596,135 553,530 Total long-term liabilities 3,350,967 3,217,886 Total stockholders’ equity 1,032,337 787,848 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,938,134 $ 4,579,988

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 21,681 $ (114,276 ) $ 213,520 $ 226,551 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs) 115,671 113,858 454,848 508,657 Deferred income taxes (70,079 ) (160,042 ) (107,560 ) (197,487 ) Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments (36 ) 3,855 2,208 86,941 Impairment of long-lived assets 222,278 449,969 222,278 449,969 Change in fair value of derivatives (24,118 ) 18,353 28,349 275,465 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (10,948 ) (40,140 ) (32,426 ) (344,468 ) Equity-based compensation 10,915 8,650 42,693 34,546 Gain on sale of assets — (50,000 ) — (50,471 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,503 192 Other 3,162 (4,159 ) 5,709 (10,099 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 25,250 41,172 (65,952 ) 150,680 Net cash provided by operating activities 293,776 267,240 765,170 1,130,476 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (320,689 ) (243,948 ) (932,603 ) (787,297 ) Acquisition of oil and gas properties — (873 ) — (22,078 ) Proceeds on sale of assets — 50,000 — 168,703 Notes receivable from partners (15,615 ) (34,995 ) (62,247 ) (63,183 ) Net cash used in investing activities (336,304 ) (229,816 ) (994,850 ) (703,855 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under long-term debt — — 300,000 — Payments on long-term debt — (82,500 ) (145,000 ) (405,000 ) Dividends — — (166 ) (655 ) Other financing costs (869 ) — (13,214 ) (9,041 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (869 ) (82,500 ) 141,620 (414,696 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (43,397 ) (45,076 ) (88,060 ) 11,925 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 142,158 231,897 186,821 174,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 98,761 $ 186,821 $ 98,761 $ 186,821

__________________________________

(1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(4.1) million and $(38.0) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(16.4) million and $(327.9) million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 21,681 $ (114,276 ) $ 213,520 $ 226,551 Exploration expenses 8,973 15,574 42,278 134,230 Facilities insurance modifications, net — (1,003 ) — 6,243 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 113,293 111,295 444,927 498,256 Impairment of long-lived assets 222,278 449,969 222,278 449,969 Equity-based compensation 10,915 8,650 42,693 34,546 Derivatives, net (31,034 ) 17,358 11,128 260,892 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (4,105 ) (37,975 ) (16,448 ) (327,872 ) Other expenses, net(2) 5,792 (7,735 ) 23,656 (9,055 ) Gain on sale of assets — (50,000 ) — (50,471 ) Interest and other financing costs, net 21,525 25,943 95,904 118,260 Income tax expense (benefit) 19,698 (85,628 ) 158,215 110,516 EBITDAX $ 389,016 $ 332,172 $ 1,238,151 $ 1,452,065 Sold Ghana & acquired Kodiak interests EBITDAX Adj(1) — — — (15,723 ) Pro Forma EBITDAX $ 389,016 $ 332,172 $ 1,238,151 $ 1,436,342

__________________________________

(1) Adjustment to present Pro Forma EBITDAX for the impact of the revenues less direct operating expenses from the sold Ghana interest associated with the Ghana pre-emption and the acquired Kodiak interest, for the respective period. The results are presented on the accrual basis of accounting, however as the acquired properties were not accounted for or operated as a separate segment, division, or entity, complete financial statements under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles are not available or practicable to produce. The results are not intended to be a complete presentation of the results of operations of the acquired properties and may not be representative of future operations as they do not include general and administrative expenses; interest expense; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; provision for income taxes; and certain other revenues and expenses not directly associated with revenues from the sale of crude oil and natural gas. (2) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of EBITDAX into a single line titled "Other expenses, net."

The following table presents our net debt as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Total long-term debt $ 2,425,000 $ 2,270,000 Cash and cash equivalents 95,345 183,405 Total restricted cash 3,416 3,416 Net debt $ 2,326,239 $ 2,083,179

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 21,681 $ (114,276 ) $ 213,520 $ 226,551 Derivatives, net (31,034 ) 17,358 11,128 260,892 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (4,105 ) (37,975 ) (16,448 ) (327,872 ) Gain on sale of assets — (50,000 ) — (50,471 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net — (1,003 ) — 6,243 Impairment of long-lived assets 222,278 449,969 222,278 449,969 Other, net(2) 5,744 (7,557 ) 23,598 (8,719 ) Impairment of suspended well costs — (2 ) — 63,892 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1,503 192 Total selected items before tax 192,883 370,790 242,059 394,126 Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) (65,763 ) (146,094 ) (75,608 ) (133,171 ) Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — 408 — (12,336 ) Adjusted net income $ 148,801 110,828 379,971 475,170 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.04 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.44 $ 0.48 Derivatives, net (0.06 ) 0.04 0.02 0.55 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (0.69 ) Gain on sale of assets — (0.11 ) — (0.11 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net — — — 0.01 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.46 0.99 0.46 0.95 Other, net(2) 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.05 (0.01 ) Impairment of suspended well costs — — — 0.13 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — Total selected items before tax 0.40 0.82 0.50 0.83 Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) (0.13 ) (0.32 ) (0.15 ) (0.28 ) Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — — — (0.03 ) Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.79 $ 1.00 Weighted average number of diluted shares 483,252 455,892 481,070 474,857

__________________________________

(1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively. (2) Commencing in the first quarter of 2023, the Company combined the lines for "Restructuring and other" and "Other, net" in its presentation of Adjusted net income into a single line titled "Other, net."

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 293,776 $ 267,240 $ 765,170 $ 1,130,476 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - base business (204,177 ) (74,483 ) (541,665 ) (318,382 ) Base business free cash flow 89,599 192,757 223,505 812,094 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - Mauritania/Senegal (116,512 ) (169,465 ) (390,938 ) (468,915 ) Free cash flow $ (26,913 ) $ 23,292 $ (167,433 ) $ 343,179

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Operational Summary (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) 5.937 5.985 20.385 22.012 Gas (MMcf) 4.155 0.961 13.737 4.076 NGL (MMBbl) 0.083 0.096 0.382 0.426 Total (MMBoe) 6.713 6.241 23.057 23.117 Total (Mboepd) 72.962 67.839 63.168 63.335 Revenue Oil sales $ 491,438 $ 502,032 $ 1,658,421 $ 2,201,199 Gas sales 14,793 5,702 35,307 29,504 NGL sales 1,534 2,182 7,880 14,652 Total oil and gas revenue 507,765 509,916 1,701,608 2,245,355 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (4,105 ) (37,975 ) (16,448 ) (327,872 ) Realized revenue $ 503,660 $ 471,941 $ 1,685,160 $ 1,917,483 Oil and Gas Production Costs $ 103,800 $ 125,792 $ 390,097 $ 403,056 Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe Average oil sales price per Bbl $ 82.78 $ 83.88 $ 81.35 $ 100.00 Average gas sales price per Mcf 3.56 5.93 2.57 7.24 Average NGL sales price per Bbl 18.48 22.73 20.61 34.39 Average total sales price per Boe 75.64 81.70 73.80 97.13 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per Boe (0.61 ) (6.08 ) (0.71 ) (14.18 ) Realized revenue per Boe 75.03 75.62 73.09 82.95 Oil and gas production costs per Boe $ 15.46 $ 20.15 $ 16.92 $ 17.44

__________________________________

(1) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold. Kosmos was overlifted by approximately 0.2 million barrels as of December 31, 2023.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Hedging Summary As of December 31, 2023(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2024: Three-way collars Dated Brent 4,000 $ 70.00 $ 45.00 $ 96.25 Three-way collars Dated Brent 2,000 70.00 45.00 90.00 Two-way collars Dated Brent 2,000 65.00 — 85.00 Two-way collars Dated Brent 2,000 70.00 — 100.00

__________________________________

(1) Please see the Company’s filed 10-K for additional disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of December 31, 2023 and hedges put in place through filing date. (2) “Floor” represents floor price for collars and strike price for purchased puts.

2024 Guidance 1Q 2024 FY 2024 Guidance Production(1,2) 65,000 - 68,000 boe per day 71,000 - 77,000 boe per day Opex(3) $16.50 - $18 per boe ~$15 - $17 per boe DD&A $18 - $20 per boe $18 - $20 per boe G&A(~60% cash) $25 - $30 million $100 - $120 million Exploration Expense(4) $10 - $15 million $40 - $60 million Net Interest Expense(5) ~$25 million ~$150 million Tax $10 - $12 per boe $10 - $12 per boe Capital Expenditure(6) $275 - $325 million $700 - $750 million

__________________________________

Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 1Q 2024 cargo forecast – Ghana: 3 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 1 cargo. FY 2023 Ghana: 15 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 3 cargos. Average cargo sizes 950,000 barrels of oil. (2) U.S. Gulf of Mexico Production: 1Q 2024 forecast 14,000-15,000 boe per day. FY2024: 15,500-17,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2023: ~83%/~11%/~6%. (3) FY24 opex excludes operating costs associated with Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, which are expected to commence later in the year and total approximately $115-130 million (4) Excludes leasehold impairments and dry hole costs (5) Includes impact of capitalized interest in 1H24 relating to Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development expenditure until first gas; 2H24 interest expense expected to be ~$50 million / quarter (6) Excludes acquisitions/sales of oil & gas assets

