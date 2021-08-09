Kosmos Energy : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $57 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $10 million, or $0.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.
SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Net Production(2): 51,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) with sales of 66,200 boepd, resulting in a slight net overlift position
Post quarter end, successful completion of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) sale and lease back transaction
Successful reserve-based lending (RBL) amendment and extension
Revenues: $384 million, or $63.80 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)
Production expense: $116 million, or $19.24 per boe
General and administrative expenses: $22 million, $14 million cash expense and $8 million non-cash
Capital expenditures:
$68 million Base Business
$83 million Mauritania and Senegal
Net cash provided by operating activities: $289 million; Free cash flow(1): $115 million
Commenting on the Company’s second quarter 2021 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “Kosmos delivered strong free cash flow in the second quarter. Through further debt reduction and EBITDAX growth, we expect leverage to continue to reduce through year-end 2021 and into 2022.
With strong cash generation, the successful RBL extension and the recently completed GTA FPSO transaction, Kosmos’ financial position has materially improved and we remain well positioned to execute our remaining financing plans later this year.
Operationally, we remain on track to grow production towards our year-end exit target of 60,000 boepd through our active infill drilling program.
With cash generative assets, a solid financial position and rising production, Kosmos is well positioned to generate significant shareholder value through the second half of the year and into 2022.”
FINANCIAL UPDATE
In May 2021, Kosmos successfully completed an amendment and restatement of the RBL facility in conjunction with the spring redetermination. The amendment extended the facility by two years, with a final maturity of March 2027 and reduced the facility size to $1.25 billion. The borrowing base was finalized, with a more conservative price deck, at approximately $1.24 billion with $1.0 billion outstanding as of June 30, 2021.
The base business net capital expenditure for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $68 million, in-line with Company guidance. Net capital expenditure related to Mauritania and Senegal in the second quarter was $83 million.
Kosmos exited the second quarter of 2021 with $2.1 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $0.8 billion. The decrease in net debt in the quarter was primarily driven by increased cash generation from higher sales volumes and improving realized oil prices.
OPERATIONAL UPDATE
Production
Total net production(2) in the second quarter of 2021 averaged approximately 51,600 boepd.
Ghana
Production in Ghana averaged approximately 21,900 barrels of oil per day (bopd) net in the second quarter of 2021. As forecast, Kosmos lifted three cargos from Ghana during the second quarter.
At Jubilee, production averaged approximately 70,900 bopd gross during the quarter. At TEN, production averaged approximately 35,000 bopd gross for the second quarter.
The first two wells in our four-well campaign were drilled in the quarter with the first Jubilee producer well (J-56P) completed and now online with Jubilee currently producing around 80,000 bopd. The Jubilee injector well (J-55W) is expected online later this quarter, which should further increase production.
The rig is then scheduled to drill and complete a TEN gas injector well and a second Jubilee producer well later in the year with the Jubilee producer well expected online around the end of the year.
The reliability of the Ghana production facilities continues to improve, with uptime of the Jubilee and TEN FPSOs averaging about 98% year-to-date. Consistently high levels of water injection (>200,000 barrels/day) and gas offtake from the Government of Ghana (>110 mmscf/day) are helping to optimize reservoir performance at Jubilee, which is expected to support long-term production levels.
U.S. Gulf of Mexico
Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 20,400 boepd net (82% oil) during the second quarter.
In April, the Kodiak-3 infill well was brought online with one of two zones intermittently producing. The Company is currently working with partners to evaluate the best intervention options to enhance production from the well.
In late-July, Talos Energy (the operator) announced the successful completion and start-up of the Tornado-5 infill well. The well was expected to add around 8,000-10,000 boepd gross to field production and is performing at the top end of expectations. As the operator reported, injection rates in the structurally downdip Tornado injector well were increased, now injecting at a rate of over 30,000 barrels of water per day into the producing B-6 formation, providing pressure support to enhance overall production and recovery efficiency.
In July, the Company commenced drilling the Zora infrastructure-led exploration prospect located in Desoto Canyon Block 266 (37.5% working interest). The well encountered reservoir quality sands however did not find hydrocarbons. The well is currently being plugged and abandoned and the well results will be integrated into the ongoing evaluation of the surrounding area. The company expects to record approximately $11 million of exploration expense in the third quarter related to the well.
During the first half of the year, Kosmos worked with its partners on an appraisal plan for Winterfell, which is expected to begin with a well in the third quarter. The appraisal well is planned to evaluate the adjacent fault block to the northwest of the original discovery, which has the same seismic signature as Winterfell, with an exploration tail into a deeper horizon. The Winterfell discovery is located within tie back distance to several existing and planned host facilities.
Equatorial Guinea
Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 29,100 bopd gross and 9,400 bopd net in the second quarter of 2021. As forecast, Kosmos lifted 1.5 cargos from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter.
The Okume upgrade project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, contributing additional power, water injection and gas lift capacity necessary for further de-bottlenecking of the facilities and additional electrical submersible pumps (ESPs). In April 2021, one ESP conversion was completed with additional ESP conversions planned following completion of the Okume upgrade project.
The first of three infill wells in the Okume Complex was spudded in June 2021 with positive initial results. The rig will now move to the second well location and hookup has commenced for the first well. All three wells are expected online in the fourth quarter of 2021.
At Ceiba, a major infrastructure integrity project has been completed, which is expected to improve reliability and allow greater flexibility for gas lift to additional wells.
Mauritania & Senegal
The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquified natural gas (LNG) project has made steady progress year-to-date with the following milestones achieved in the second quarter and post quarter-end.
Floating LNG vessel: The four remaining sponsons have been integrated in the final dry dock
FPSO: The living quarters have been installed
Breakwater: seven caissons have now been transported offshore with three caissons installed
Subsea: All subsea trees have been constructed
As reported today in a separate press release, Kosmos announced that the GTA FPSO sale and lease back transaction has been successfully completed. Following the closing of this transaction, the Company will now work to complete the re-financing of the National Oil Company loans.
(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure
(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also maintain a sustainable proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea, Ghana and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company defines EBITDAX as Net income (loss) plus (i) exploration expense, (ii) depletion, depreciation and amortization expense, (iii) equity based compensation expense, (iv) unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivatives (realized losses are deducted and realized gains are added back), (v) (gain) loss on sale of oil and gas properties, (vi) interest (income) expense, (vii) income taxes, (viii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (ix) doubtful accounts expense and (x) similar other material items which management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The Company defines Adjusted net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less Oil and gas assets, Other property, and certain other items that may affect the comparability of results. The Company defines net debt as the sum of notes outstanding issued at par and borrowings on the RBL Facility, Corporate revolver, and GoM Term Loan less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.
We believe that EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, Net debt and other similar measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the oil and gas sector and will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods, among securities analysts, as well as company by company. EBITDAX, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and net debt as presented by us may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos (including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic), which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings.Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues and other income:
Oil and gas revenue
$
384,045
$
127,314
$
560,519
$
305,094
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
26
—
Other income, net
74
—
144
1
Total revenues and other income
384,119
127,314
560,689
305,095
Costs and expenses:
Oil and gas production
115,803
88,747
161,555
150,350
Facilities insurance modifications, net
1,270
52
1,941
8,090
Exploration expenses
9,289
15,711
17,470
60,316
General and administrative
21,728
18,186
44,169
39,097
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
151,161
121,857
227,702
215,159
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
150,820
Interest and other financing costs, net
39,326
28,274
63,854
56,109
Derivatives, net
111,921
100,075
214,382
(35,963
)
Other expenses, net
(2,659
)
1,228
809
25,157
Total costs and expenses
447,839
374,130
731,882
669,135
Loss before income taxes
(63,720
)
(246,816
)
(171,193
)
(364,040
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(6,533
)
(47,425
)
(23,238
)
18,118
Net loss
$
(57,187
)
$
(199,391
)
$
(147,955
)
$
(382,158
)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.94
)
Diluted
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.94
)
Weighted average number of shares used to compute net loss per share:
Basic
408,131
405,195
409,828
404,990
Diluted
408,131
405,195
409,828
404,990
Dividends declared per common share
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.0452
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
149,550
$
149,027
Receivables, net
89,423
78,813
Other current assets
204,493
172,451
Total current assets
443,466
400,291
Property and equipment, net
3,374,643
3,320,913
Other non-current assets
185,163
146,389
Total assets
$
4,003,272
$
3,867,593
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
272,588
$
221,430
Accrued liabilities
222,946
203,260
Current maturities of long-term debt
22,500
7,500
Other current liabilities
127,255
28,009
Total current liabilities
645,289
460,199
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
2,223,912
2,103,931
Deferred tax liabilities
504,135
573,619
Other non-current liabilities
322,694
289,690
Total long-term liabilities
3,050,741
2,967,240
Total stockholders’ equity
307,242
440,154
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
4,003,272
$
3,867,593
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(57,187
)
$
(199,391
)
$
(147,955
)
$
(382,158
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs)
153,781
124,049
232,893
219,634
Deferred income taxes
(47,406
)
(48,527
)
(69,485
)
23,650
Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments
3,396
1,627
4,865
20,855
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
150,820
Change in fair value of derivatives
117,001
104,707
223,159
(31,615
)
Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1)
(63,617
)
25,798
(96,615
)
34,814
Equity-based compensation
7,608
8,347
15,889
17,693
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
(26
)
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
15,223
2,215
15,223
2,215
Other
224
2,555
(666
)
6,529
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Net changes in working capital
159,858
(67,253
)
64,973
(125,273
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
288,881
(45,873
)
242,255
(62,836
)
Investing activities
Oil and gas assets
(161,951
)
(51,526
)
(290,399
)
(135,242
)
Other property
214
1
(140
)
(1,536
)
Proceeds on sale of assets
1,301
—
1,932
1,713
Notes receivable from partners
(13,765
)
(18,379
)
(36,181
)
(42,362
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(174,201
)
(69,904
)
(324,788
)
(177,427
)
Financing activities:
Borrowings on long-term debt
—
100,000
100,000
150,000
Payments on long-term debt
(50,000
)
—
(400,000
)
—
Advances under production prepayment agreement
—
50,000
—
50,000
Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes
—
—
444,375
—
Redemption of senior secured notes
—
—
—
—
Purchase of treasury stock / tax withholdings
(19
)
—
(1,037
)
(4,947
)
Dividends
(14
)
(25
)
(444
)
(19,181
)
Deferred financing costs
(16,028
)
(136
)
(17,062
)
(136
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(66,061
)
149,839
125,832
175,736
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
48,619
34,062
43,299
(64,527
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
144,444
130,757
149,764
229,346
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
193,063
$
164,819
$
193,063
$
164,819
____________________
(1)
Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(58.8) million and $30.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $(87.4) million and $42.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
EBITDAX
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Twelve Months
Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Net loss
$
(57,187
)
$
(199,391
)
$
(147,955
)
$
(382,158
)
$
(177,383
)
Exploration expenses
9,289
15,711
17,470
60,316
41,770
Facilities insurance modifications, net
1,270
52
1,941
8,090
7,012
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
151,161
121,857
227,702
215,159
498,405
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
150,820
3,139
Equity-based compensation
7,608
8,347
15,889
17,693
30,902
Derivatives, net
111,921
100,075
214,382
(35,963
)
267,525
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(58,823
)
30,430
(87,446
)
42,449
(132,609
)
Restructuring and other
233
(222
)
1,419
17,801
12,785
Other, net
(2,892
)
839
(610
)
3,930
5,675
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
(26
)
—
(92,189
)
Interest and other financing costs, net
39,326
28,274
63,854
56,109
117,539
Income tax expense (benefit)
(6,533
)
(47,425
)
(23,238
)
18,118
(46,565
)
EBITDAX
195,373
$
58,547
$
283,382
$
172,364
$
536,006
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Adjusted Net Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(57,187
)
$
(199,391
)
$
(147,955
)
$
(382,158
)
Derivatives, net
111,921
100,075
214,382
(35,963
)
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(58,823
)
30,430
(87,446
)
42,449
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
(26
)
—
Facilities insurance modifications, net
1,270
52
1,941
8,090
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
150,820
Restructuring and other
233
(222
)
1,419
17,801
Other, net
(3,110
)
839
(787
)
3,930
Loss on extinguishment of debt
15,223
2,215
15,223
2,215
Total selected items before tax
66,714
133,389
144,706
189,342
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments(1)
(20,024
)
(29,031
)
(40,222
)
5,433
Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes
—
—
—
26,001
Adjusted net loss
$
(10,497
)
(95,033
)
(43,471
)
(161,382
)
Net loss per diluted share
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.94
)
Derivatives, net
0.27
0.25
0.52
(0.09
)
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(0.14
)
0.07
(0.21
)
0.10
Gain on sale of assets
—
—
—
—
Facilities insurance modifications, net
—
—
—
0.02
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
—
—
0.37
Restructuring and other
—
—
—
0.05
Other, net
(0.01
)
—
—
0.01
Loss on extinguishment of debt
0.04
0.01
0.04
0.01
Total selected items before tax
0.16
0.33
0.35
0.47
Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments(1)
(0.05
)
(0.07
)
(0.10
)
0.01
Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes
—
—
—
0.06
Adjusted net loss per diluted share
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.40
)
Weighted average number of diluted shares
408,131
405,195
409,828
404,990
____________________
(1)
Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.
Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Free Cash Flow
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
288,881
$
(45,873
)
$
242,255
$
(62,836
)
Net cash used in investing activities - base business
(68,845
)
(44,892
)
(116,728
)
(120,686
)
Net cash used in investing activities - Mauritania/Senegal
(105,356
)
(25,012
)
(208,060
)
(56,741
)
Free cash flow
$
114,680
$
(115,777
)
$
(82,533
)
$
(240,263
)
Operational Summary
(In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Volume Sold
Oil (MMBbl)
5.689
5.751
8.630
9.202
Gas (MMcf)
1.221
1.303
2.547
3.284
NGL (MMBbl)
0.127
0.142
0.254
0.335
Total (MMBoe)
6.020
6.110
9.309
10.084
Total (Boepd)
66.150
67.145
51.428
55.408
Revenue
Oil sales
$
377,632
$
124,813
$
546,782
$
296,729
Gas sales
3,679
2,113
8,219
5,832
NGL sales
2,734
388
5,518
2,533
Total sales
384,045
127,314
560,519
305,094
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives
(58,823
)
30,430
(87,446
)
42,449
Realized revenue
$
325,222
$
157,744
$
473,073
$
347,543
Oil and Gas Production Costs
$
115,803
$
88,747
$
161,555
$
150,350
Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe
Oil sales per Bbl
$
66.38
$
21.70
$
63.36
$
32.25
Gas sales per Mcf
3.01
1.62
3.23
1.78
NGL sales per Bbl
21.52
2.73
21.72
7.56
Total sales per Boe
63.80
20.84
60.22
30.25
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(1)
(10.34
)
5.29
(10.13
)
4.61
Realized revenue per Boe
54.03
25.82
50.82
34.46
Oil and gas production costs per Boe
$
19.24
$
14.53
$
17.36
$
14.91
____________________
(1)
Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold.
Kosmos was overlifted by approximately 8 thousand barrels as of June 30, 2021.
Hedging Summary
As of June 30, 2021(1)
(Unaudited)
Weighted Average Price per Bbl
Index
MBbl
Floor(2)
Sold Put
Ceiling
2021:
Swaps with sold puts
Dated Brent
3,000
$
53.96
$
42.92
$
—
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
1,500
40.00
32.50
53.47
Three-way collars
NYMEX WTI
500
45.00
37.50
55.00
2022:
Three-way collars
Dated Brent
2,500
54.00
42.00
74.00
Two-way collars
Dated Brent
3,000
55.00
—
76.67
____________________
(1)
Please see the Company’s filed 10-Q for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of June 30, 2021 and hedges added since quarter-end.
(2)
“Floor” represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts.
Note: Excludes 3.5 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $70.09 per Bbl in 2021 and 1.6 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $60.00 per Bbl in 2022.
2021 Guidance
3Q 2021
FY 2021
Production(1,2)
52,000 - 54,000 boe per day
53,000 - 57,000 boe per day
Opex
$15.00 - $17.00 per boe
$15.50 - $17.50 per boe
DD&A
$22.00 - $24.00 per boe
$23.00 - $25.00 per boe
G&A(3)
$23 - $25 million
$85 - $95 million
Exploration Expense(4)
$18 - $20 million
~$35 - $45 million
Net Interest
~$30 million per quarter
Tax
$1.00 - $3.00 per boe
Base Business Capex(5)
$225 - $275 million in FY 2021
____________________
Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos.