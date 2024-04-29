Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) announced today that it has successfully re-financed its reserve-based lending (“RBL”) facility extending the maturity by approximately three years, with the RBL facility’s final maturity now in December 2029.

In conjunction with the spring re-determination, the total RBL facility size has been increased to $1.35 billion (from $1.25 billion) with current commitments of approximately $1.2 billion. Discussions with additional potential lenders are ongoing and are expected to increase commitments later this year towards the RBL facility size. $800 million is currently drawn against the RBL facility with the first amortization payment scheduled for April 1, 2027.

The RBL facility is secured against the Company’s production assets in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea with the Company’s assets in the US Gulf of Mexico and Mauritania & Senegal remaining unencumbered. The resulting borrowing base following the spring re-determination significantly exceeds the RBL facility size. The interest margin payable on the RBL increased slightly compared to the previous facility, reflecting the current banking market environment, with the new interest margin on the RBL facility commencing at 400 basis points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) for the first two years.

As part of the RBL facility re-financing, the Company has downsized its revolving credit facility (“RCF”) from $250 million to approximately $165 million with some banks transferring their commitments from the RCF to the RBL in anticipation of the RCF maturing at the end of 2024.

Neal Shah, Chief Financial Officer, said “Re-financing the RBL facility is another important step to optimize Kosmos’ capital structure and proactively address our debt maturities. With the re-financing of the RBL and the recent convertible bond issuance, we have no maturities until 2026 and lower interest expense going forward. We thank our bank group for their continued support as we grow the company.”

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle, deepwater, independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the offshore Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as world-class gas projects offshore Mauritania and Senegal. We also pursue a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos Sustainability Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

