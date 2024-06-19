Since 2016, the Kosmos Innovation Center in Ghana has empowered entrepreneurs and worked alongside small businesses to help turn their ideas into viable businesses that can scale and reach their full potential.

In June 2024, Kosmos Innovation Center in Ghana announced a new initiative called the Young Farmer Business Academy (YFBA), a comprehensive 4 to 7-month training program aimed at engaging young people interested in commercial farming and eventually establishing their own farm or agribusiness. During the program, participants receive training, access to workshops, and hands-on experience through practical sessions, field demonstrations, coaching and mentorship. They are exposed to a variety of farming practices and technologies, and explore related sectors for business opportunities including soil testing and assessment, vertical farming, and genetic engineering and biotechnology aimed at supporting crop resistance and improving yield.

Together with its academic partner institutions, Kosmos Innovation Center in Ghana strives to inspire the next generation of farmers to innovate and drive broader economic growth. For Kosmos Energy, it's all about supporting Ghana's future and doing our part to make a positive impact beyond the oil and gas sector.