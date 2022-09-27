Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kosmos Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOS   US5006881065

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.

(KOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-26 pm EDT
4.680 USD   -4.88%
02:02aKosmos Energy Provides Further Update on Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO
BU
09/19Kosmos Energy Provides Update on Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO
AQ
09/19Kosmos Energy Says Vessel Drifted from Chinese Shipyard Amid Typhoon Muifa
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kosmos Energy Provides Further Update on Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO

09/27/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) reported on September 15, 2022 that the floating production, storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”) for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project (“GTA”) had drifted approximately 200 meters off the quayside following the impact of Typhoon Muifa.

Kosmos has been informed by BP, the operator of the GTA project, that the FPSO has been returned to the quayside of the COSCO shipyard in China.

Inspections conducted to date have not identified any significant damage. The forward plan is to complete all inspections and incorporate the findings into the remaining work scope prior to sailaway. Kosmos will give a further project update alongside its third quarter results in early November.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in our Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Management does not provide a reconciliation for forward looking non GAAP financial measures where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the occurrence and the financial impact of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward looking non GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 350 M - -
Net income 2022 534 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 133 M 2 133 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,68 $
Average target price 9,18 $
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neal D. Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Adebayo Olusegu Ogunlesi Independent Director
Richard Billing Dearlove Independent Director
Deanna L. Goodwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.42.20%2 133
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.43%128 054
EOG RESOURCES, INC.18.41%63 949
CNOOC LIMITED27.27%61 989
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION102.59%54 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED19.21%52 676