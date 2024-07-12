Inspiring Innovation

At the Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) Mauritania, our signature program is the annual KIC Mauritania Innovation Challenge. Through the Innovation Challenge process, we provide entrepreneurs under 40 and operating early-stage startups with several months of mentorship and business training. At the conclusion of the Challenge, a jury of experts choose a select group of companies to receive seed funding and further support.

Rewarding a Range of Great Ideas

From handcrafted accessories to high-tech apps, from farm shops to computer labs, from organic vegetables to original fashion, Kosmos is proud to support entrepreneurs across a range of sectors. Winning companies selected to receive seed funding from the last two KIC Mauritania Innovation Challenges include:

Ayadi Amila, a handcrafted accessories company using recycled materials such as plastic water bottles, iron bars, pieces of cardboard, blankets, and used clothes.

iMauritania, an app that provides a direct feedback channel between users and public administrations to improve services offered.

Food Lab, an agricultural technology company providing laboratory analysis and health certification of food products.

Sekam, a farm and consulting business focused on the production and marketing of non-GMO vegetables.

FASEL, a raw salt processing unit to offer the consumer a healthy, clean, locally sourced and well-preserved powder and granulated salt.

Hassadi, a vegetable farm that aims to grow vegetables using modern agricultural methods such as greenhouses fitted with drip irrigation systems.

Women, a clothing manufacturer specializing in women's clothing design and tailoring, primarily Abayas - long, loose garments worn as an outer layer, similar to a robe.

Elite Zone, a training center for computer skills and foreign languages.

Rim Agro-écologie, a full-service farm shop that grows and sells organic fruits and vegetables, sells farm tools, and offers classes on farming.

StingApp, an app connecting medication suppliers with pharmacies to broaden market access and streamline processes such as ordering medication.

ETS Ardine, an arts organization dedicated to preserving and promoting Mauritania's musical heritage through selling local artisanal goods, like traditional musical instruments, and hosting an annual music festival celebrating local artists.

Dwaye, a multifunctional app for the medical value chain including medication delivery, telehealth visits with a doctor, at-home blood collection, and facilitating local blood drives.

Dépan-App, an app for on-road car repairs promising fast and efficient services.

Aziza made in Mauritania, a commercial collaboration with local craftsmen specializing in handmade, Mauritanian fashion clothes and accessories.

Continuing to Make an Impact

Since 2018, KIC Mauritania has trained over 400 young entrepreneurs, supported 96 startups and contributed to the creation of more than 200 direct jobs, and Kosmos looks forward to continuing this positive impact through the Innovation Challenge and other programs for years to come.