Kosmos Energy Ltd.

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.

(KOS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kosmos Energy : Hunger Relief Program

04/13/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
As the COVID-19 pandemic developed, Kosmos recognized we needed to do more than just meet medical needs - we needed to take action to address the pandemic's short- and long-term impacts on the economies and communities of our host countries.

Harnessing the local knowledge and deep community involvement of our employees, we quickly came to understand that hunger, food insecurity, and the disruption of food supply chains were universal issues across our host countries. According to World Bank estimations, the number of acutely food insecure individuals globally rose from 149 million in 2019 to 272 million at the end of 2020 - an increase of more than 80 percent.

We began to think strategically about how we could best meet these needs - and that's when we launched the employee-led Hunger Relief Program. By sourcing ideas from local employees, we designed unique, fit-for-purpose programs to meet the most pressing community needs in each of our host countries. A few highlights:

  • In Dallas we partnered with Restorative Farms, a local nonprofit that's addressing food deserts and food insecurity by providing jobs, local agricultural development, and a source of affordable produce in South Dallas.
  • In Houston we worked with Brighter Bites, an organization that delivers fresh produce to families in need while simultaneously providing education on nutrition and how to use produce to make a lasting impact on community health.
  • In Ghana we harnessed the innovative thinking of our Kosmos Innovation Center to partner with the James Camp Prison, where we're supporting and training inmates on cultivating vegetables, mushrooms and snails. We also donated approximately $50,000 in food items to families and other correctional facilities.

We will continue to use the innovative thinking of our employees and partner with leaders in the space to fight food insecurity in our communities.

Disclaimer

Kosmos Energy Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 103 M - -
Net income 2021 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -65,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 122 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 84,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3,56 $
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Spread / Highest target 81,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neal D. Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Adebayo Olusegu Ogunlesi Independent Director
Richard Billing Dearlove Independent Director
Deanna L. Goodwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.17.02%1 134
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.18%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED10.17%45 835
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.57%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.66%36 434
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878
