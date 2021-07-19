Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kosmos Energy Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOS   US5006881065

KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.

(KOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kosmos Energy : to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast on August 09, 2021

07/19/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its second quarter 2021 results:

  • Earnings Release: Monday, August 09, 2021, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.
  • Conference Call: Monday, August 09, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST. The call will be available via telephone and webcast.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
Toll Free: 1-877-407-0790
Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560
UK Toll Free: 0800 756 3429

Webcast:
investors.kosmosenergy.com

  • Webcast Conference Call Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.kosmosenergy.com for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos is a full-cycle deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused along the Atlantic Margins. Our key assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a world-class gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Kosmos is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol KOS. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company’s Business Principles articulate our commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in our Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Kosmos expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Kosmos’ estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on its current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect its businesses and operations. Although Kosmos believes that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made in light of information currently available to Kosmos. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “will” or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Kosmos, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in Kosmos’ Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Kosmos undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update or correct these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
05:31pKOSMOS ENERGY : to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast on August 09, 20..
BU
07/15KOSMOS ENERGY : Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Kosmos Energy to $4.50 From $..
MT
07/07KOSMOS ENERGY : Provides Operational Update
AQ
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Edge Lower Premarket Tuesday
MT
07/06SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
07/06KOSMOS ENERGY : OPERATIONAL UPDATE (Form 8-K)
PU
07/06KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
07/06KOSMOS ENERGY : Says Q2 Production Falls Short of Internal Target; Reaffirms Ann..
MT
07/06FTSE 100 Edges Lower as Pound Rises on Reopening Optimism
DJ
07/06KOSMOS ENERGY : Q2 Sales Meet Guidance, Production Misses Forecast
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 227 M - -
Net income 2021 29,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 943 M 943 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 252
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kosmos Energy Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2,31 $
Average target price 4,49 $
Spread / Average Target 94,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew G. Inglis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neal D. Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Adebayo Olusegu Ogunlesi Independent Director
Richard Billing Dearlove Independent Director
Deanna L. Goodwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD.-1.70%1 536
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.78%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED11.14%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.21%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.54%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY23.75%40 294