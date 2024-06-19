Since 2014 Kosmos Energy has maintained an active presence in Senegal, where we are currently participating in the development of two major natural gas discoveries.

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA)

Kosmos is a partner in developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, located offshore Senegal and Mauritania. GTA will produce liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export and make gas available for domestic use in both Senegal and Mauritania. Gas produced at GTA has negligible carbon dioxide and minimal impurities, which reduces the need for processing ahead of transportation and liquefaction.

Yakaar-Teranga

South of GTA, and entirely in Senegal's waters, Kosmos is also working to develop the Yakaar-Teranga project. One of the largest gas discoveries in recent years, Kosmos estimates this offshore gas field holds around 25 trillion cubic feet of advantaged gas-in-place, with similarly beneficial characteristics to GTA gas. Kosmos assumed operatorship of Yakaar-Teranga in 2023, and we are working closely with Senegal's national oil company on an innovative development concept that prioritizes providing cost-competitive gas to the rapidly growing domestic market, combined with an offshore LNG facility targeting exports into international markets. The currently envisioned concept is an offshore development producing approximately 550 million standard cubic feet of gas per day with domestic gas transported via pipeline to shore and export volumes liquified on a floating LNG vessel.

Helping to Address Domestic Energy Challenges

As with many developing nations, Senegal is dealing with the challenge of providing reliable and affordable energy to all its citizens. According to a recent Oxford Economics report, approximately 30 percent of Senegal's population does not have access to reliable electricity. And approximately 75 percent of the population does not have access to clean cooking fuel.

Senegal's natural gas resources will help address these issues. Enabling the country to transition away from imported heavy fuel oil and coal to domestic gas in power generation will provide the reliable energy needed to improve living standards and spur economic development, while substantially reducing power sector emissions.

Renewable energy now represents about 30 percent of Senegal's power generation capacity. The government's aim is to increase the penetration of renewables to 40 percent by 2030. Natural gas can help achieve this goal by providing flexible baseload power, facilitating integration of variable renewable energy sources into the grid. A cleaner and more diversified energy mix will be required to meet the demands of a young and growing population while the country decarbonizes at the same time. Kosmos intends to be part of the solution by providing domestic gas to displace imported heavy fuel oil in power generation.

We believe in the responsible development of gas resources in Senegal to facilitate a just and equitable

energy transition.