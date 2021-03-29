Log in
KOSS CORPORATION

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
03/29 09:50:06 am
24.78 USD   +17.27%
Design Stories: Koss Wireless FitClips

03/29/2021 | 09:38am EDT
Design Stories: Koss Wireless FitClips

The Koss BT232i Wireless FitClips borrow the same soft flexible, lightweight ear clip design found on the acclaimed KSC32i FitClips and cuts the cord; adding wireless Bluetooth® along with an in-line microphone and remote for taking calls and controlling your music.

Using a new in-ear ported design that rests comfortably in the ear, Koss Wireless FitClips were designed to create the ideal seal for ultimate comfort and listening, no matter your ear shape.

The soft flexible clips are engineered to rest comfortably around the ear, allowing them to adapt to different ear shapes and curves. An added sweat-resistant coating is designed for active users and unmatched durability.

The Koss BT232i Wireless FitClips are also designed with a cable management clip between the two ear clips, allowing users to make custom fit adjustments on the go.

Whether you're at the gym, working from home or on the go, the Koss BT232i Wireless FitClips offer great sound, modern features and a comfortable, light weight design that can adapt to any ear.


Disclaimer

Koss Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 13:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION514.24%243
SONY CORPORATION11.18%129 471
PANASONIC CORPORATION18.23%28 855
LG ELECTRONICS INC.5.93%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.62%19 942
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD2.19%16 161
