Design Stories: Koss Wireless FitClips

The Koss BT232i Wireless FitClips borrow the same soft flexible, lightweight ear clip design found on the acclaimed KSC32i FitClips and cuts the cord; adding wireless Bluetooth® along with an in-line microphone and remote for taking calls and controlling your music.

Using a new in-ear ported design that rests comfortably in the ear, Koss Wireless FitClips were designed to create the ideal seal for ultimate comfort and listening, no matter your ear shape.

The soft flexible clips are engineered to rest comfortably around the ear, allowing them to adapt to different ear shapes and curves. An added sweat-resistant coating is designed for active users and unmatched durability.

The Koss BT232i Wireless FitClips are also designed with a cable management clip between the two ear clips, allowing users to make custom fit adjustments on the go.

Whether you're at the gym, working from home or on the go, the Koss BT232i Wireless FitClips offer great sound, modern features and a comfortable, light weight design that can adapt to any ear.

