Desingn Dtories: KPH40 Utility

When Koss sat down to design a new headphone, the goal was simple - to bring back the lightweight listening experience Koss invented in the 80's & 90's, but also introduce modern features and the connectivity that is demanded by the different devices we use on a daily basis.

Designing, 3D Printing and fabricating dozens of prototypes was key to creating the perfect balance between durability, portability and visual aesthetic.

Koss went through myriad mockups and concept variations, settling on a durable, yet lightweight stealth gray stainless steel headband with integrated size-adjustable headband yokes.

This design not only captured the classic look of headphones from the early 80's & 90's like the Porta Pro® and Koss Sound Partner, but also allowed for adjustability and the ability to fit any head shape.

Integrating the Sound of Koss was a key part of the KPH40 Utility design. They not only had to look good, but sound great too.

The drivers for theKPH40 Utility would feature a hear-through design and attach to a stealth gray stainless steel headband via a isolated ball and socket pivoting mechanism.

This hear-through sound keeps listeners aware of their surroundings while also delivering an exceptional, expansive listening experience.

One of the most important aspects of any modern headphone is connectivity, and KPH40 Utility delivers as the most versatile headphone ever designed by Koss.

KPH40 uses the power of the Koss Utility Series. Featuring a detachable cord system, KPH40 gives users the freedom to connect to virtually any device they own now or in the future.

With the included 3.5mm standard headphone jack cord or available USB-C or Lightning Utility cords, listeners can rest assured their headphones will never be obsolete again.

Listeners can stay connected with the in-line mic and remote found on the USB-C and Lightning Utility cords, and audiophiles can enjoy 24bit/96kHz high fidelity audio with the built-in DAC found on the USB-C Utility cord. From the lightweight adjustable stainless steel construction, to the open-air design, to the power of Koss Utility Series, the Koss KPH40 Utility truly stands as a headphone with vintage soul and a modern mindset.

Not only does it sound amazing, but it will turn heads, while on your head.

The all-new KPH40 Utility is available now at Koss.com and our Amazon storefront.