KOSS CORPORATION

KOSS CORPORATION

(KOSS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/13 02:55:41 pm
19.32 USD   +1.20%
DESIGN STORIES : Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone
PU
02:41pFIRST LOOK : Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones
PU
02:41pINTRODUCING : Koss + Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone
PU
First Look: Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones

04/13/2021
First Look: Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones

For over 10 years Retrospekt has been giving new life, new purpose and a revived experience that refuses to be pushed out by the whims of the latest technological trend.

Together Koss and Retrospekt have developed an all-new on-ear headphone that brings back the audio experience and visual aesthetic of the vintage electronics Retrospekt revitalizes and is available exclusively at Retrospekt.com.

Featuring incredibly spacious sound and a classic retro look, the all-new Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone is designed for portable on-the-go listening. Whether you're listening on a newly restored cassette player, boombox or portable game system or on a modern smartphone or computer, the Koss x Retrospect On-Ear Headphone will have heads turning while they're on your head.

Below, we take a closer look at the all-new Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones.


Disclaimer

Koss Corporation published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,47 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,91 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart KOSS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Koss Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOSS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Koss Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David D. Smith Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lenore E. Lillie Vice President-Operations
Thomas L. Doerr Lead Independent Director
Theodore Halstead Nixon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOSS CORPORATION454.94%163
SONY GROUP CORPORATION18.42%137 808
PANASONIC CORPORATION16.93%29 323
LG ELECTRONICS INC.16.67%23 794
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION24.72%18 456
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-5.16%14 136
