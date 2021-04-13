First Look: Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones

For over 10 years Retrospekt has been giving new life, new purpose and a revived experience that refuses to be pushed out by the whims of the latest technological trend.

Together Koss and Retrospekt have developed an all-new on-ear headphone that brings back the audio experience and visual aesthetic of the vintage electronics Retrospekt revitalizes and is available exclusively at Retrospekt.com.

Featuring incredibly spacious sound and a classic retro look, the all-new Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphone is designed for portable on-the-go listening. Whether you're listening on a newly restored cassette player, boombox or portable game system or on a modern smartphone or computer, the Koss x Retrospect On-Ear Headphone will have heads turning while they're on your head.

Below, we take a closer look at the all-new Koss x Retrospekt P/21 Retro On-Ear Headphones.

