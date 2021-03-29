Headphone School: The World's First Koss SP/3 Stereophone That Started It All

In 1958, John C. Koss invented personal listening with the world's first SP/3 Stereophone.

Koss sought to replicate the excitement of a live musical performance and teamed up with engineer Martin Lange, Jr. to develop a portable stereo phonograph player with side-wing speakers.

The pair demonstrated their new stereo record player at a Wisconsin audio show.

One of the product's unique features was a privacy switch, which allowed listeners to hear music by plugging in the world's first SP/3 stereophone. The stereophones were intended to be an accessory to demonstrate the high-fidelity stereo sound that the portable phonograph player delivered.

The revolutionary sound of the Koss SP/3 Stereophone became the hit of the show and forever changed the way we all listen to music.

Throughout the years Koss has invented some of the world's most revolutionary headphones, and in 1968 Koss would continue that innovation when they introduced the world's first self-energizing electrostatic headphone - the Koss ESP/6 followed by the ESP/7 in 1969.

In 1970, Koss set the standard for full-size professional headphones with the iconic Pro/4AA. At the time of their introduction, the Pro/4AA were regarded as the first dynamic headphones to deliver true full frequency and high fidelity performance with impressive noise-isolating capabilities.

In 1974, Koss released the HV/1A, the first dynamic headphone capable of reproducing all 10 audible octaves. The HV/1A paved a new course in personal listening. The unmatched sound, and modern dynamic speaker elements found in Koss Headphones today are a direct evolution from the legendary HV/1A.

In 1984, the acclaimed Koss Porta Pro® set performance and comfort standards for portable personal listening - worldwide. Designed for those with a refined ear for music, the Porta Pro continues to be one of the most popular headphones around the world.

60+ years after the introduction of the world's first SP/3 Koss continues to innovate personal listening with headphones like the Pro4S Studio Headphones, KPH30i, A/550 and ESP/950 - continuing the dream of founder John C. Koss and bringing people closer to the music they love.

