Https://koss.com/blogs/stories/best-travel-headphones-2021

If you're someone who travels a lot, or looking at gifts for someone who does, a good pair of headphones should be at the top of your list of travel essentials.

Every traveler has a slightly different set of needs when it comes to headphones, so finding the right pair can often be cumbersome, taking a lot of time and research, and eventually leading to frustration and confusion. Things like Noise Isolation, Comfort, Bluetooth®, Microphones, Phone Connectivity, Portability and Battery Life all come into play when choosing the pair that's right for you.

To make things easier, we have put together a list of the top Koss Headphones in 2021 for travelers.

QZ Buds Noise Cancelling In-Ear Buds

Great For: Airplanes, Noise Cancellation, Noise Isolation, Travelers, Phone Connectivity

The Koss QZBuds In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones are designed to cancel-out unwanted, annoying noises allowing listeners to relax and focus on what matters. A Monitor Mode button can be activated to allow users to hear what's going on around them so they never have to remove their headphones. QZBuds also feature an integrated, in-line microphone and remote, enabling users to stay connected and control their device.

Porta Pro® Classic On-Ear Headphones

Great For:Audiophiles, Portability, Budget Travelers, Comfort

If Portability, Comfort and Audio Quality are at the top of your list, the iconic Porta Pro® Classic won't let you down. For decades, Porta Pro® has been the headphone of choice for travelers around the world. Whether you're listening at home or on the go, the Koss Porta Pro® delivers all the excitement of a live performance; and for those who need to stay connected, Porta Pro® KTC offers a built in Microphone and On-Board Audio Controls.

BT540i Bluetooth® Headphones

Great For:Wireless Listening, Noise Isolation, Audiophiles, Portability, Phone Connectivity, Long Commutes

Delivering more than 12 hours of listening time, the Koss BT540i is ideal for long commutes and those on the go. On-Board Controls and built in Microphone allow for precise audio control as well as taking phone calls. The built in auxiliary input allows for wired use when trying to conserve battery life. The BT540i also folds flat and comes with a hardshell travel case for easy portability.

BT115i Wireless Bluetooth® In-Ear Buds

Great For:Noise Isolation, Phone Connectivity, Comfort, Budget Travelers

The Koss BT115i Wireless Bluetooth® In-Ear Buds feature 6+ hours of battery life, In-Line Microphone & Remote (Play/Pause, Start/Stop, Volume, Answer/End, etc.) and come with three cushion sizes included (Small, Medium & Large) to ensure the perfect fit.

BT539i Bluetooth® Headphones

Great For:Noise Isolation, Long Commutes, Phone Connectivity, Budget Travelers

The Koss BT539i Wireless Bluetooth® Over-Ear Headphones pack powerful wireless sound into a portable, fold-flat affordable unit. Delivering up to 12 hours of battery life, BT539i allows you to enjoy your music during long flights or commutes. Stay connected using the built in Microphone and On-Board Controls.

KPH30i On-Ear Headphones

Great For:Kids, Audiophiles, Phone Connectivity, Comfort, Budget Travelers

The acclaimed Koss KPH30i On-Ear Headphones provide incredible sound coupled with a lightweight, adjustable design. These lightweight On-Ear Headphones feature an Open-Air design with smooth bass and clean treble. An in-line Microphone and Remote keeps listeners connected all while enjoying their favorite tunes; and plug in the KPH30i using the all-new rugged cable system with spring reinforced strain relief that is built to last.

UR42i Over-Ear Headphones

Great For:Kids, Audiophiles, Budget Travelers, Noise Isolation, Audio Splitting

The UR42i Over-Ear Headphones has a unique feature which allows them to be used as a splitter, so when you're watching a movie, whomever is sitting next to you is able to plug their headphones into the UR42i and watch/listen along. This feature makes the UR42i the perfect pair of headphones for long layovers or when traveling with kids.

KSC35 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Great For:Kids, Audiophiles, Budget Travelers, Comfort

The KSC35 Wireless On-Ear Headphones feature state of the art Bluetooth® hardware and software. Listeners can stay connected with up to 6+ hours of battery life, in-line microphone and remote for taking calls and controlling music.

